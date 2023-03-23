Spotify removes Bollywood songs over licensing issue





Spotify has removed an entire catalog of Bollywood songs from Zee Music Company after negotiations to renew their licensing agreement broke down last week. Bollywood fans have not let it go and expressed their displeasure on social networks, some even threatening to terminate their subscription to the music streaming platform. According to Hindustan times, Spotify, in a statement, said: “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to enter into an agreement with Zee Music. and will continue our negotiations in good faith in the hope of finding a mutually acceptable solution soon. songs like Maiyya Mainu from Jersey (2022), Makhna Since Conduct (2019) and Zaalima de Raees (2017) have all been removed. Romantic Comedy Soundtracks Veere Di Marriage (2018), the winner Ravine Boy (2019) and period drama Kalank (2019) have also been removed. A fan took to the microblogging site to lament the move. “Is Spotify empowering Bollywood? Why are they removing almost all the songs? What do they have against Daaru Desi And Kala Chashma?” read one tweet. is spotify beef with bollywood why do they remove almost all songs what do they have against daaru desi and kala chashma — mina (@versacenoon) March 15, 2023 Another user said his “week was ruined” because of it. “Nagada Sang Dhol and a whole litany of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify and my week is ruined.” A user said it was a “crime” to delete all of their favorite songs. FIRST RAMLEELA AND BAJIRAO MASTANI THEN OMKARA AND NOW KALANK SOUNDTRACK ALSO MOVED FROM SPOTIFY????? what a horrible horrible time for desi girls wtf — faeria (@faetalflaw) March 15, 2023 how am i going to romance my life if spotify keeps taking off bollywood songs — GG (@scratchedflower) March 18, 2023 However, one user reminded fans that online streaming platforms should “never replace physical collections”. The streaming platform has a disclaimer on its website that it does not provide access to all the music and podcasts in the world. Like Netflix, it negotiates licensing deals with publishers and rights holders so their music tracks can be played online. Last year, Zee Music failed to renew its license agreement with music app Gaana and cut ties with them. A few months later, Gaana became a subscription-only service. The production company has 93.6 million subscribers on YouTube. It comes in second after T-Series, which has 239 million subscribers on YouTube.

