With movies like Inside, an actor does the heavy lifting





By reducing their cinematic toolkit to just a few essentials, directors of films where a character is confined to a single interior space can stretch the audience’s imagination. In these stories, which until now seemed to feature mostly men, the protagonists live a transformative experience without ever leaving the microcosm where we first met them. No official name has been coined to refer to this specific type of subgenus. But based on these limited component movies, maybe we should call them one-in-ones. Inside (now in theaters) is the latest example of this nude storytelling model. From Greek director Vasilis Katsoupis, the psychological thriller stars chameleon Willem Dafoe as an art thief trapped within the walls of a high-tech collector’s apartment. What begins as a physically demanding survival test turns into an introspective exploration of our relationship to art, free from outside distractions.

For an actor, it was a very comprehensive opportunity to inhabit something in a deep way, stripped of certain social and narrative conventions, Dafoe said in a recent video call. But what drives a filmmaker to pursue such a burdensome undertaking, which inherently requires them to come up with unique solutions to their setting? For British writer and director Steven Knight, the Stripped Down Locke (2014), in which Tom Hardy plays a man driving from Birmingham to London for the birth of his child, served as something of an experiment in scarcity.

When you’re making a conventional movie, the practicalities get in the way, Knight said. I was wondering if it was possible that what you had in mind when you were writing was as close as possible to what appears on screen.

Gustav Moller, the Danish director behind The Guilty (2018), a tense crime thriller about an embattled policeman (Jakob Cedergren) tasked with responding to emergency calls, echoed that one of the unintended benefits of these films is that there’s less narrative clutter that can blind you to what really matters: the script and the credibility of the acting. Movies that dare to be more minimalistic or condensed often stand out more than movies that are jam-packed with information, Moller said in a phone interview. (His film, which he co-wrote with Emil Nygaard Albertsen, was adapted into a 2021 English-language remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Antoine Fuqua.) The key to making these films work, Moller said, is for the creator to fully commit to the formal parameters of the premise from start to finish. An audience can accept any concept if the creator sticks to it. For example, one of Katsoupis’ unwavering visual mandates on Inside was to never look from the outside in. From the moment he’s locked up, the camera never leaves the house, the director said of Dafoes’ character in a video chat. We never have a view from the balcony, it’s always through the windows.

For Buried (2010), a claustrophobic tale starring Ryan Reynolds that is told in near-obscurity, what drew Spanish director Rodrigo Corts to Chris Sparlings’ screenplay was the monumental challenge of making a film that unfolds entirely in an underground coffin. And while there were plenty of practical complications, Corts spoke of an uncommon cinematic advantage.

One of the main advantages of this type of films is that it may be one of the few times you can shoot a film in chronological order, because you do not have to change locations and you can allow you to advance page by page, Corts said in Spanish during a video interview. Indeed, these four projects were shot in chronological order. In each case, the decision both assuaged technical issues and helped the cast’s emotional arc. Locke was shot from start to finish twice a night for ten nights with the car on a low-loader being driven on a circuit. Moller captured The Guilty with three cameras and in very long takes to get a variety of angles on Cedergrens’ performance. For Buried, seven different boxes with movable walls were built to meet the needs of each of Reynolds’ plans. And on Inside, the chic home with high ceilings was created in a studio in Cologne, Germany. Filming in sequence was paramount as Dafoes’ character slowly destroys and rearranges furniture over the days. But as physically isolated as these characters are, they all connect with those beyond the confines of their small domains through technology, whether mobile devices or, in the case of Inside, of a security camera. As Knight pointed out, these stories could not have been told this way just a few decades ago. Because we have cell phones, that meant they were available to the world at all times, Knight said. The world can enter.

On Locke and The Guilty, the other actors spoke to the main men in real time from a nearby location during principal photography to help the exchanges feel spontaneous. For Buried, Corts had acting coach Warner Loughlin do the lines of all the different people who call out Reynolds’ character, then replaced her with multiple voices in post-production. Every director agreed that the most important asset is collaborating with an actor who is intriguing enough to direct an entire film on his own. And fame certainly doesn’t hurt. You have to have a charisma that keeps the audience watching you, and only you, for an hour and a half, Corts said of Reynolds. Ultimately, there’s no landscape more interesting than the human face, but that doesn’t mean it can be anyone’s human face. For Katsoupis, what Dafoe brought to his role in Inside, a film with little dialogue, was a thousand stories written about his face and his body, he said. For his part, Dafoe said the more screen time he spent, the less pressure he felt. When you’re in every frame, you can relax, he said. You are aware of the shots, but your relationship to the camera becomes the most natural thing in the world.

