Furious Bollywood fans say their playlists were shredded after Spotify deleted songs

Bollywood music fans have said they will cancel their Spotify subscriptions after the streaming giant removed hundreds of popular songs from its platform.

Distressed fans of the Indian film genre said they opened their playlists to find they had been shredded by the move, with tracks from Bollywood film hits including Bajirao Mastani or Baar Baar Dekho suddenly disappeared.

The streaming giant says it was unable to strike a deal with India’s biggest movie houses over the right to stream the music after a previous deal expired.

Some fans are so furious that they have taken to social media to say they will end their Premium membership – which costs around £9.99 a month – to protest the move.

The Bollywood film industry is worth billions, with a global fanbase.

Spotify has left Bollywood fans upset after removing hundreds of popular movie tracks from its platform this week – including songs by Ranveer Singh, right, and Deepika Padukone from hit movie Bajirao Mastani

On Twitter, one user, @JagritiNadiger, wrote: “Spotify just say sorry”. I don’t pay a premium for my playlist to be devoid of Bollywood songs.

@imaancipation added: “I need Spotify to say yes to any deal Bollywood throws at them because I can’t go on living like this – half my playlist is greyed out.”

@AnanyaTurlapati added: ‘Some of my favorite Bollywood songs are gone. Are they coming back or do I have to cancel my Spotify premium subscription?’

@kirbycide666 wrote: “Give me back my Bollywood music!” It was my adaptation music!! give it back!’

Tracks featuring Alia Bhatt, left, and Varun Dhawan, who stars in 2019 Bollywood blockbuster Kalank, are among those currently missing from Spotify

The streaming giant told BBC Newsbeat that it has failed to strike a deal with the Indian movie houses that own the rights to the songs.

Fans of the songs say they’ll boycott the platform if their favorite hits aren’t returned

Spotify makes licensing deals for all the tracks it offers users, and it seems the streaming giant just can’t put ink to paper with who owns the rights.

The supplier said BBC Newsthat he was unable to renew his license agreement for the songs.

Songs from iconic fan films including Zaalima from the 2017 film Raees and soundtracks from 2018’s Veere Di Wedding and the award-winning 2019’s Gully Boy are currently unavailable.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has struggled to convince licensees to share their music. In 2014, Taylor Swift deleted all of her songs in a row from streaming.

The brand’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, persuaded the Shake it Off singer to re-sign with Spotify after negotiations four years later.