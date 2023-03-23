Brian Cox Is the Only ‘Succession’ Actor Who Doesn’t Conflict With the Show’s Ending





Successionwas always directed towards a white end. And while many fans would be happy to see the Roys and their associates vie for corporate supremacy (and dad’s love) in the future, the creatorJesse Armstrong recently saidthe new yorker that he decided to end the series after its upcoming fourth season. Most shows, especially prestige dramas, tend to announce the end of a series when the last renewal is announced. But Armstrong and his writers didn’t fully commit to wrapping up the series until they were halfway through production on this season and confirmed their plan to the cast before the table was read. final episode. And the cast has been pretty candid about their reactions to the news. Sarah Snook, who plays Siobhan Roy,said that was a painful realization for many cast members who weren’t necessarily ready to end the show because we love each other so much. I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness, she saidThe Los Angeles Times. It would have been nice to know that at the start of the season, but I also understand that I wasn’t told until the end because there was still potential that it might not be the end. Still, she applauded the teams’ decision to wrap up the show on their own terms and not allow it to become a parody of itself. Co-Executive Producer Frank Richsaidvanity lounge that there was an idea that the fourth season could be the conclusion, but reiterated what Snook said about Armstrong not confirming the news until a board read the series finale. He also said that the final episode, originally written as a season finale, did not need to be edited to work as the series’ capper. Jeremy Strong, known for his particularly intense attachment to his character, influenced by the method, saidQGGabriella Paiellain’s February cover story that having to say goodbye to Kendall Roy will feel like a death, in a way. Brian CoxsaidVariety this hell misses the cast and bonhomie, as well as Logan Roy, the character he turned into a misanthropic icon. But he also praised Armstrong’s discipline to wrap up the series now. He’s very disciplined that way, and he’s also very British that way, Cox explained. The American inclination is to milk it for all its worth. (Although Cox bids farewell to Logan Roy,Deadlinereported that he had a bit of an L-to-the-OG moment at the March 19 premiere in New York, where he was yelling at photographers so loudly that heinterrupted an interview with actor Fisher Stevens.) Other key cast members also weighed in. Nicholas Braun, who plays fan-favorite Cousin Greg,revealed toentertainment tonightthat the cast is quite disappointedSuccessionend, but promised that its conclusion is fire. And last year,Kieran Culkin saidDeadline that he hoped the series would not end with its fourth season due to his enjoyment of working with the cast and crew. The fourth season, which airs March 26 on HBO, will focus on the fallout from the third season finale, which saw Kendall, Shiv, and Roman attempt to wrest power from Logan, only to have their plan thwarted. shockingly by Shiv’s husband, Tom Wambsgans. .

