Can’t find your favorite Bollywood song on Spotify? here’s why





If you are a fan of Bollywood music and you have listened to your favorite songs on Spotify music streaming app, you are going to be in for a shock. Hundreds of Bollywood songs are said to have disappeared from the app. According to media reports, Spotify said it was unable to reach an agreement with the owners of the tracks after the old agreement expired. So hit numbers like Malhari Since Bajirao Mastani For Kala Chashma Since Look at each other and many other fan-favorite songs are no longer available on the app as they have been removed. This led to multiple users’ playlists becoming visibly shorter. Listeners didn’t realize the songs were missing until after they started playing. Spotify has mentioned on its website that it does not provide access to all the music and podcasts in the world. Like most other streaming services, it enters into licensing agreements with publishers and rights holders so that it is allowed to provide their tracks. It’s a system similar to apps like Netflix, where titles disappear before appearing on a competing service. In the case of Bollywood music, contracts expire. App users are obviously not happy as they have found valuable songs missing from their curated playlist. Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment. is spotify beef with bollywood why do they remove almost all songs what do they have against daaru desi and kala chashma Mina (@versacenoon) March 15, 2023 Kala chashma?! KALA CHASHMA WAS DISAPPEARED FROM SPOTIFY Sawan (folds never wake me up) (@sawan_sleeps) March 21, 2023 spotify has removed kala chashma from spotify. WHAT AM I GOING TO LISTEN TO ON REHEARSAL ON THE WAY TO UNI Neelam (@neelam_) October 3, 2016

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/cant-find-your-favourite-bollywood-song-on-spotify-heres-why-574382

