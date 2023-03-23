Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood

Music app Spotify has been forced to remove Zee Music Company’s entire catalog of Bollywood songs after negotiations to renew their licensing agreement broke down last week. Bollywood music users and fans have taken to social media to express their displeasure over the decision. Some have even threatened to cancel their subscription with the app. (Also read: Spotify focus on India: Indian artists on the platform have multiplied by 13) The Gully Boy soundtrack was one of many to be removed from Spotify after the licensing deal with Zee Music fell through.

Zee Music also did not renew the licensing agreement with music app Gaana and severed ties with them in 2022. A few months later, Gaana became a subscription-only service.

According to a report on Billboard, the music app said in a statement, “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to reach an agreement with Zee Music and will continue our negotiations in good faith in the hope of finding a mutually acceptable solution soon.

The music app has a disclaimer on its website stating that it does not provide access to all the music and podcasts in the world. Like streaming platform Netflix, it negotiates licensing deals with publishers and rights holders so their music tracks can be played online.

Fans complained about the move on Twitter. One user wrote: “is spotify boosting bollywood why do they remove almost all songs what do they have against daaru desi and kala chashma.” Another user said, “Nagada Sang Dhol and a whole litany of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify and my week is ruined.” While another user told other music listeners, “Another reminder that while streaming can be great and has an important role, it should NEVER be seen as a replacement for a physical collection #Spotify # Bollywood.” “spotify deleting all my bollywood bangers is a crime,” another Twitter user added.

Songs like Maiyya Mainu from Jersey (2022), Makhna from Drive (2019) and Zaalima from Raees (2017) have all been removed. The soundtracks for romantic comedy Veere Di Wedding (2018), award-winning Gully Boy (2019) and period drama Kalank (2019) have also been removed.

Zee Music has 93.6 million subscribers on YouTube. It comes in second after T-Series, which has 239 million subscribers on YouTube.