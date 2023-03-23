Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, known for his role as lead character Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter today to pay tribute to his co-star Paul Grant, who died aged 56 on Monday.

Addressing his 5.2million followers, he wrote just after 5pm GMT today: ‘My heartfelt condolences to Paul’s loved ones and fans.’

“He’s had a long and varied career, but it’s always hard to say goodbye to a member of the #StarWars family.

“He will be deeply missed. #RIP_PaulGrant’

Hamill, 71, worked with Grant on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), in which Grant played an Ewok.

The father-of-three died in hospital last week after being found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London.

Actor Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker, is pictured at the premiere of Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Star Wars Ewok actor Paul Grant died after collapsing near King’s Cross station

Grant was rushed to hospital on Thursday and declared brain dead on March 16.

His life support device was turned off on Sunday and he was pronounced dead on March 20.

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Grant had roles in beloved ’80s films including Star Wars, Legend, and Labyrinth.

More recently, he played a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

A few weeks before his death, Grant opened up about the difficulty of managing his drinking in an interview at King’s Cross station.

“I thought about it, it’s my last day of drinking,” the Harry Potter actor told the YouTube channel. Revelation 22:13. ” I drank too much.

He admitted that he spent a lot of the money he earned working in the film industry.

He said he “enjoyed my life” and joked, “You only live once, right?”

Hi my daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, 28,said The Sun this week: “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.

“He would do anything for anyone.”

She said how much he loved his daughters, his son and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64.

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

The image shows an Ewok from Return of the Jedi, like the one depicted by Paul Grant

Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.

For confidential assistance call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local branch of the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org for details.

People struggling with alcohol addiction can also find help at www.alcooliques-anonymous.org.uk.

Mental Health Charitylists a number of organizations who offer information, advice and support to people affected by alcohol and drugs.