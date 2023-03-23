Entertainment
Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
‘It’s always hard to say goodbye to a member of the Star Wars family’: Luke Skywalker star Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant as he expresses ‘sincere condolences to loved ones and loved ones fans” after his death at the age of 56
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, known for his role as lead character Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter today to pay tribute to his co-star Paul Grant, who died aged 56 on Monday.
Addressing his 5.2million followers, he wrote just after 5pm GMT today: ‘My heartfelt condolences to Paul’s loved ones and fans.’
“He’s had a long and varied career, but it’s always hard to say goodbye to a member of the #StarWars family.
“He will be deeply missed. #RIP_PaulGrant’
Hamill, 71, worked with Grant on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), in which Grant played an Ewok.
The father-of-three died in hospital last week after being found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London.
Actor Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker, is pictured at the premiere of Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Star Wars Ewok actor Paul Grant died after collapsing near King’s Cross station
Grant was rushed to hospital on Thursday and declared brain dead on March 16.
His life support device was turned off on Sunday and he was pronounced dead on March 20.
His cause of death has not yet been announced.
Grant had roles in beloved ’80s films including Star Wars, Legend, and Labyrinth.
More recently, he played a goblin in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
A few weeks before his death, Grant opened up about the difficulty of managing his drinking in an interview at King’s Cross station.
“I thought about it, it’s my last day of drinking,” the Harry Potter actor told the YouTube channel. Revelation 22:13. ” I drank too much.
He admitted that he spent a lot of the money he earned working in the film industry.
He said he “enjoyed my life” and joked, “You only live once, right?”
Hi my daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, 28,said The Sun this week: “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face.
“He would do anything for anyone.”
She said how much he loved his daughters, his son and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64.
Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
The image shows an Ewok from Return of the Jedi, like the one depicted by Paul Grant
Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.
For confidential assistance call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local branch of the Samaritans, see www.samaritans.org for details.
People struggling with alcohol addiction can also find help at www.alcooliques-anonymous.org.uk.
Mental Health Charitylists a number of organizations who offer information, advice and support to people affected by alcohol and drugs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11891189/Luke-Skywalker-actor-Mark-Hamill-pays-tribute-Ewok-actor-Paul-Grant-died-aged-56.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.
- West exploits Turkish crises to prop up Erdogan’s opponents – Middle East Monitor
- DU Hockey prepares for NCAA Matchup against Cornell
- Fidelity and BlackRock Quietly Laying the Groundwork for the Next Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Crypto Price Revolution
- Men’s Hockey Blanks Denver, advance to regional finals