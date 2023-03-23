Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood

Deepika Padukone is currently promoting several international brands. Now, an old ad featuring her in a coffee commercial has surfaced online and shows her belly dancing. The ad also features Purab Kohli, who imagines Deepika dancing seductively for him. Deepika is also a coffee lover in real life. Read also : Deepika Padukone shows how she prepared for the Oscars in a behind-the-scenes video from the big day. Show Deepika Padukone in a photo from the old coffee ad.

The ad opens with Deepika and filmmaker Karan Johar chatting on a sofa, when Purab Kohli arrives. Deepika asks Purab if he wants to have cold coffee and he replies, shake it and make it baby. She continues to show off some cool belly dancing moves, while shaking coffee in a shaker. As Purab keeps dreaming about Deepika dancing to make the coffee, Karan gets up and just brews the cold coffee in blender. He wakes Purab from his dream and tells him that there is no need to dance like Deepika to do it, blender is enough for the job.

Deepika fans loved her dance moves as the video was shared on Reddit. One user commented, I made them buzz without caffeine.” Another said, Damn, how nostalgic. I remember this ad so well. So well done. DP (Deepika) looks stunning. even wrote, Aese coffee bnane wali mil jaaye toh puri zindagi nescafe piyu (If a woman makes coffee like that, I will drink Nescafe all my life). Another said: She has not aged.”

In 2021, Deepika shared a video in which she answered questions about her likes and dislikes. When asked to choose between cold brew coffee and filter coffee, she said, “You gave me some really tough choices. I can’t cheat with filter coffee, so filter the coffee.”

A source told Hindustan Times in 2013 that Deepika loves to sip coffee made at home, especially in the morning. She gets the best filter coffee in her hometown. Everyone enjoys home-made coffee because it has the perfect strength and aroma, just like you come down south. Plus, Deepika has personally trained her staff to brew it a certain way.