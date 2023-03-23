Entertainment
Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
Deepika Padukone is currently promoting several international brands. Now, an old ad featuring her in a coffee commercial has surfaced online and shows her belly dancing. The ad also features Purab Kohli, who imagines Deepika dancing seductively for him. Deepika is also a coffee lover in real life. Read also : Deepika Padukone shows how she prepared for the Oscars in a behind-the-scenes video from the big day. Show
The ad opens with Deepika and filmmaker Karan Johar chatting on a sofa, when Purab Kohli arrives. Deepika asks Purab if he wants to have cold coffee and he replies, shake it and make it baby. She continues to show off some cool belly dancing moves, while shaking coffee in a shaker. As Purab keeps dreaming about Deepika dancing to make the coffee, Karan gets up and just brews the cold coffee in blender. He wakes Purab from his dream and tells him that there is no need to dance like Deepika to do it, blender is enough for the job.
Deepika fans loved her dance moves as the video was shared on Reddit. One user commented, I made them buzz without caffeine.” Another said, Damn, how nostalgic. I remember this ad so well. So well done. DP (Deepika) looks stunning. even wrote, Aese coffee bnane wali mil jaaye toh puri zindagi nescafe piyu (If a woman makes coffee like that, I will drink Nescafe all my life). Another said: She has not aged.”
In 2021, Deepika shared a video in which she answered questions about her likes and dislikes. When asked to choose between cold brew coffee and filter coffee, she said, “You gave me some really tough choices. I can’t cheat with filter coffee, so filter the coffee.”
A source told Hindustan Times in 2013 that Deepika loves to sip coffee made at home, especially in the morning. She gets the best filter coffee in her hometown. Everyone enjoys home-made coffee because it has the perfect strength and aroma, just like you come down south. Plus, Deepika has personally trained her staff to brew it a certain way.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-s-belly-dance-moves-in-old-coffee-ad-also-starring-karan-johar-leaves-fans-in-awe-watch-101679389384843.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.
- West exploits Turkish crises to prop up Erdogan’s opponents – Middle East Monitor
- DU Hockey prepares for NCAA Matchup against Cornell
- Fidelity and BlackRock Quietly Laying the Groundwork for the Next Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Crypto Price Revolution
- Men’s Hockey Blanks Denver, advance to regional finals