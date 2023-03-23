Entertainment
Malayalam actor Arya Parvathis mother gives birth to baby girl at 47
Arya Parvathi is on cloud nine as she took to Instagram and shared the news of her siblings’ arrival. The Malayalam actor shot to fame after appearing on his TV show Chembattu. Her family was blessed with a baby girl. Read also : Kartiki Gonsalves meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin
Announcing that she is ready to take on the role of a big sister, Arya wrote in the caption of her post, “Overwhelmed with joy as my little brother comes to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well as a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one!. His mother gave birth at 47 years old.
Speaking about his mother’s unexpected pregnancy, the 23-year-old actor in a recent interview revealed how beyond shocked she was when her father broke the news of her mother’s pregnancy. She also recalled how her parents hid her mother’s pregnancy thinking she would be ashamed of them. She said they also faced taunts from people, which they didn’t pay attention to.
Arya told Humans Of Bombay: One phone call changed my life. Last year, a few days before I was supposed to go home for my vacation, I got a call from Appa. He seemed agitated. A few minutes later, he said, Amma is pregnant. I didn’t know how to react, it’s not something you hear your parents say at 23. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. Amma was 47 years old. And I know this is going to sound weird but when Appa told me, Amma was already in her 8th month. In fact, when Amma herself found out, she was 7 months old.
“After Appa gave me the news, he said they kept it a secret because they didn’t know how I was going to react. A few days later when I got home, I fell on Ammas lap and started crying. be ashamed?’ I’ve wanted this for so long,” she added. She also said, “Slowly we started telling our family and friends about it. Some concerns were sincere, but others were just mockery. But we paid no attention to it. And that’s why Amma’s pregnancy went well; there was no stress.
Arya said she can’t wait to be called didi. Shortly after her story was published, several social media users showed their love and support for her and her family. Many also congratulated them.
