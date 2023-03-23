Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s latest ride is a Mercedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore





Rajkumar Rao is one of the best known and talented actors in the Bollywood film industry. Just like many other players in the industry, expensive cars are also part of Rajkumar’s lifestyle. The actor recently bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore. A video of the actor and his wife posing with their new car has surfaced online. Mercedes-Benz GLS has been a popular choice among celebrities in the country and Rajkumar Rao is the latest to join the bandwagon. The video was uploaded by NDTV on their YouTube channel. In this video, actor Raj Kumar Rao is seen standing beside the car while his wife sits inside the car on the passenger seat. Both pose for photos and after that the car actor backed off. One of the photographers even congratulates him on his new frame. The driver then moves away from the car. It looks like the star couple took delivery of the car very recently. You can still see the ribbons on the door handles. GLS is the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz in India and it has been a popular choice among many celebrities. The actor opted for a shade of blue which looks stylish on the car. Besides the GLS 400d, Rajkumar has cars like Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Skoda Octavia and Harey Davidson Fat Bob in his garage. Also Read: Skoda Celebrates Sedans With New TVC For Slavia Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d is a huge SUV and it would grab people’s attention on the road. The SUV offers features such as a large, fully digital instrument panel, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 13-speaker audio system, MBUX, rear passenger tablet to control various settings, five-zone climate control. Power-adjustable front seats with memory function, power-adjustable and reclining rear seats, ventilated seats, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, leather-wrapped seats, blind-spot assist, soft-closing doors, brake assist active and active brake assist Air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped console and door panels, mood lighting, and more. The 400d version seen here in the video is a diesel version. It uses a 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engine developing 326 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an automatic transmission called 9G-Tronic. Engine power is distributed to all four wheels. Although it is a huge SUV, it does not slow down in any way, the SUV can do 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and the top speed has been electronically limited to 238 km/h. h. A few weeks ago, Actree Huma Qureshi also bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d SUV. Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma also bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d SUV last year. The regular GLS is an extremely luxurious SUV and if you think it needs to be more luxurious, Mercedes also offers the Maybach version of the SUV in India. It is known as Maybach GLS 600 and many celebrities have already bought it. Actor Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapor, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor are some of the popular Bollywood celebrities who bought this SUV. The Maybach version of the GLS is priced at Rs 2.92 crore, ex-showroom. Unlike the 400d, the Maybach version is not available in a 7-seater configuration. Also Read: Forgotten Hyundai Cars and SUVs: From Terracan to Sonata Gold

