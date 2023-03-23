Licensing deal results in Bollywood songs being removed from Spotify





Bollywood fans are upset after a failed licensing deal that saw the Indian label, Zee Music’s catalog pulled from the music streaming service. Spotify removed hundreds of Bollywood songs after failing to reach licensing agreement with copyright holders. While fans are angry, Spotify hopes to find a “creative solution” to restore the music. The decision to get rid of a catalog of Bollywood music, including incredibly popular movie soundtracks, is due to a licensing dispute. The finer details of this point are not widely known. All that is known is that the negotiations during the renewal of the license agreement failed. Why was Zee Music removed from Spotify? In a statement to BillboardSpotify said: “Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has been trying to find creative ways to reach an agreement with Zee Music and continue our negotiations in good faith in the hope of finding a mutually acceptable solution soon. To illustrate the scale of this catalog cut, make me yours from hindi movie soundtrack of 2022Bhediya has been the number one song in India for the past two weeks. It is also one of the songs to be removed from the streaming platform. By March 14 (the last day Zee Music’s catalog could be streamed on the service), the Indian label had more than two dozen tracks on Spotifys Daily Top 200 Songs chart for India. These included Bollywood hits such as Maiyya Mainu SinceJersey(2022), the titles titles of Kalank(2019) andPal Pal Dil Ke Paas(2019), Makhna SinceConduct(2019), house house SinceKedarnath(2018) and Zaalima SinceRaees(2017). Zee Music is one of India’s biggest music labels, with a legion of dedicated fans behind it. Its YouTube subscriber base makes it the second largest YouTube music channel in all of India. As one can imagine, many fans expressed their displeasure. One fan wrote, “So when does Spotify release all Bollywood songs cause I’m dying.” Another expressed grief over the abrupt withdrawal. They wondered what they were supposed to do now that half of their playlist was missing before their birthday party later that day. Is there hope for Bollywood on Spotify? Although this is understandably very upsetting for Bollywood fans, Spotify is unable to offer all the podcasts and tracks in the world. Just like Netflix, Spotify can only offer content once agreements are made with rights holders. Sometimes the music will disappear from the platform before reappearing on a competing service. Spotify has made it clear that it hopes to find a solution with Zee Music. Potentially, deleted music could, at some point, be reinstated. Fingers crossed the wait isn’t too long. Want to see your music available on Spotify? Sign up for free distribution with RouteNote today.

