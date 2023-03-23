‘Ted Lasso’: Zava actor Maximilian Osinski on being on a show he loved

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Ted Lasso,” Season 3, Episode 2, “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea”.]

On this week’s episode of “Ted Lasso,” (almost) everyone knows what Zava can do. He’s the kind of football star who can inspire gasps and giddy reactions from everyone, from team managers to fellow players.

“He is simply Zava. Just as the wind is at the cliff, he is Zava. He just has no respect for the little things a coach can try to do. He has no contempt either. It’s a force of nature,” series actor and writer Brendan Hunt told IndieWire.

So to make this larger-than-life reputation feel real, actor Maximilian Osinski knew he had to make his introduction a mystery, even down to the way he speaks. Zava doesn’t talk much in his first episode, and when he does, his voice is intentionally hard to pin down.

“I am Polish and I speak Polish fluently. In my cassette. when I read for it. I improvised a bit in Polish. I didn’t have a Polish accent, but I was listening to guys like Zlatan Ibrahimović and some of those rock stars from all over Europe. I liked that vague Eastern Baltic accent where you couldn’t really tell exactly where it came from,” Osinski said. “Maybe people will say, ‘What accent is that?’ I did it on purpose. I didn’t want him to be definitely Russian or French or Swedish. I just wanted a guy who’s been everywhere and lived everywhere. I had that in mind and I came on set with that, and I think they took it out of the tape because they didn’t ask me to change anything.

Related

Related

While Zava, the character, may feel above his future Richmond teammates, Osinski became a true fan of the show he joined. Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge scenes were among the first he filmed, allowing him to bond with some of the main cast over shared emotions.

“Everyone on set ended up being so welcoming and amazing, from the team players to the coaching staff, and everyone: the crew, the cast, the writers,” Osinski said. “I remember when I first met Hannah [Waddingham] on set, in Episode 2, when Zava comes down those steps. We said hello and I said, ‘Congratulations on your success. Your work is wonderful. She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, every day I come on the show, especially this season, I’m like, ‘Don’t fuck it.’ Because they felt the pressure of two seasons and all the attention and accolades, they just wanted to do the right thing for the story. So you felt that energy and you fed on it.

With Season 3 under his belt, Osinski is now part of “Ted Lasso’s” greatest team. (He said he messaged the cast’s WhatsApp group ahead of this week’s trip to the White House.) The moment that kicks off this trip to Richmond is Rebecca (Waddingham) yelling at Zava in a bathroom stall.

“It was a lot of fun, because I think he’s a brilliant actor. And I was really looking forward to doing something with him,” Waddingham said. “I love that it’s in the urinal when he’s in a compromised position. She comes in with an energy like, “I don’t care who you are, who people think you are, who you think you are.” You’re not that to me, you join us if you want. If you don’t? Stop popping.”

Courtesy of Apple

This energy is supercharged due to Zava remaining completely silent during the entire exchange. As Osinski says, that wasn’t always the plan.

“The scene as written, there was an exchange of dialogue between him and Rebecca. And on paper, it was hilarious. On the day of, Jason [Sudeikis] was like, ‘You know what, I think maybe we keep it a little more mysterious and we just cut out his dialogue,'” Osinski said. “It was my second day on set and in my head as an actor, you think, ‘They’re cutting my lines. I have to suck. Those lines are funny!’ But filming it felt right to me. The status is there. So much is said or seen unsaid. Hannah did all the heavy lifting. I just listened and tried not to laugh at the line. asparagus.

No matter how much he ended up talking, Osinski wanted Zava to be one of those brash sports personalities who are an enigma by design. Much like the untraceable accent, there’s a bit of DNA from a bunch of football’s biggest egos in the character. (Some eagle eyed fans of the show that spotted Zava jerseys in the Season 3 trailer crowd shots picked up on some of the character’s influences in name alone.) What Osinski discovered while trying to create a proper Football’s cult of personality is that many of Zava’s spiritual predecessors were roles in their own way.

“I approached the role as if I was playing a drama or a biopic. I read all the biographies of these guys, like Zlatan Ibrahimović’s book ‘I Am Football’. I watched tons of documentaries. And i have so much respect for them because the way they present themselves to the press sometimes isn’t exactly who they are at home or even who they are in the locker room In the cast of characters they were looking for a Ibrahimović or Eric Cantona type guy. Not a villain, but an agitator,” Osinski said. “In the press conference scene, it wasn’t scripted, but I wanted to have a moment where he smiled. Zlatan, in interviews, says something really arrogant or assertive, then he looks away and smiles. It lets the world and everyone around it know, like, “I just fuck with everyone.” I thought it was important for Zava to have that in this intro episode.

This week’s episode ‘(I don’t want to go to) Chelsea’ ends with a big surprise: Zava’s impulsive choice to play for Team Lasso instead of his other Premier League suitors. The show’s writers – including Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, and Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent – wanted to make sure that Zava would be established as someone who would not only shake up the team composition of the show. ‘AFC Richmond, but would have a reputation that made the mayhem worth it.

“It’s that idea that you don’t get a lot like him. It’s this Michael Jordan-type player who is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. This will certainly unbalance things. But how can you say no to Michael Jordan? said Goldstein. “It’s an interesting dynamic to take this team that works really well together and suddenly say, ‘Here’s this guy who’s crazy and a fucking diva and who’s going to be tough.’ However, he is the greatest player who has ever played in Richmond.

While this week was more show teasing the idea of ​​Zava than highlighting it, there’s more to come. And it’s those instincts that landed Osinski the job that will keep the character as both a key player and wild card as “Ted Lasso” continues in the weeks to come.

“He wasn’t making fun of Zava. He was just Zava. And that’s the key,” Hunt said.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” continues with new episodes every Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.