Watch: How the Bollywood actress shipped a wedding dress from Pakistan to Dubai in India – News





The star wore an outfit designed by famous designer Ali Xeeshan Pictures: Twitter By web office Published: Tue, March 21, 2023, 4:09 PM Last update: Tue, March 21, 2023, 4:23 PM Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday hosted by the bride and groom’s family in Bareilly, India. Swara appeared in a gorgeous outfit by top Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan. The actress took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the beige colored lehenga (dress) which traveled from Pakistan to Dubai and Mumbai before arriving at the star’s home in Delhi. Her husband matched the bride’s dress in a gold kurta and white sherwani. My Walima outfit came from Lahore via Dubai-Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I have long been amazed by the talent of Ali Xeeshan. When I called him with the idea of ​​bringing his work to my Walima, his warmth and generosity made me admire the person, Swara wrote in his message. Xeeshan, who is a stylist for the stars, is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry in the country. The heavily embroidered dress featured floral work with bead inlays. The star paired the outfit with matching jewelry. They tied the knot in a court wedding ceremony in February, after which they held a grand reception earlier this month in New Delhi. A large number of celebrities and political figures showed up at the event, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav, actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, Congress leader Sashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha member Derek OBrien. Swara is also an activist while her husband Fahad is the state chairman of the youth wing of the Samajwadi party, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Fahad is four years younger than the actress. The couple met at protests in 2020 and struck up a relationship after meeting at back-to-back rallies. Swara will next be seen in a movie, titled Mrs. Falani.

