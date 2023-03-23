Inside offers actor Willem Dafoe a chance to control the screen all by himself – The Cavalier Daily





In the modern film industry, survival stories have become a dime a dozen. In the past decade alone, audiences have seen movies like All Is Lost, Gravity, and The Martian pit high-profile comedians against the ravages of nature. Now Inside joins the pack. As with any solidly established genre, the success of a survival story relies heavily on the strength of the execution. At this point, you’d think there’s not a whole lot of new narrative ground for any of these films to tread on. If nothing else, Inside acts as a definitive rebuke to that aforementioned assumption. The film follows Nemo, an art thief played by actor Willem Dafoe, who quickly finds himself trapped in a luxurious high-rise apartment when his security system goes down in the middle of a robbery. The film, which follows Nemos’ attempts to survive in the sealed penthouse, makes the bold decision to set his isolated battle for survival in an entirely indoor space. While the characters of All Is Lost and Gravity battled the primary dangers of Vicious Seas and Deep Space, respectively, the dangers of Nemos are relatively contemporary. A faulty thermometer replaces the severity of the extreme exterior. A lack of running water leads to an accumulation of urine and feces. Interior sprinklers rather than torrents of rain provide refuge for the dehydrated protagonist. Nemo picks and eats fish from an aquarium, rather than a running river. Macarena’s energetic pop pours out of an automated refrigerator, wreaking havoc on Nemos’ eardrums and psyche. Despite these interesting tweaks to the survival movie model, Inside still finds itself a bit constrained by the inherent limitations of the formula. Simply put, there’s not much to the story, which mostly follows a one-track path through Nemos’ attempted escape, rapidly deteriorating mental state, and gradual starvation. Regardless of a few interesting detours into dreamy hallucination or elliptical editing, the film feels a little thin at a running time of 105 minutes. Nevertheless, the film remains captivating. It helps to have such a fiercely convincing actor at the center of the film. Across many decades, directors and genres, Dafoe has become one of the most spellbinding screen presences of the modern era. He brings his intensity and physicality to this role, anchoring even the film’s slower passages with the conviction of his performance. The film is also kept afloat by a confident director’s hand and a solid sense of technical craftsmanship. Directed by little-known director Vasilis Katsoupis, the film exhibits laid-back virtuosity in many of its best passages. This is on full display in the film’s intense opening sequence, which wastes no time throwing Nemo into his arduous ordeal. Using razor-sharp editing and deliberately abrasive sound design, the setting effectively conveys the terrifying panic of a heist gone suddenly wrong, exacerbated by the technological short circuit occurring all around the main character. The film is also full of striking shot compositions thanks to cinematographer Steve Annis, positioning itself as the rare modern film to make effective use of every corner of its widescreen frames. That kind of engaging visual language is all too rare these days and a big part of what made director M. Night Shyamalans such formal work on the recent Knock at the Cabin. It’s a pleasure to see that the tradition of visual storytelling has continued here, especially coming from relatively unestablished film talent. While Inside struggles to be much more than a well-crafted showcase for its lead actor’s formidable talents, it’s more than enough for satisfying genre entertainment.

