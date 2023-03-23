Virat Kohli: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is king! Actor ranks Virat Kohli as India’s most beloved celebrity: Report





Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine. Despite some forgettable box office encounters over the past year, it’s managed to remain King at least when it comes to brand value. The 38-year-old actor, who ousted his peer Akshay Kumar to become the second most valuable celebrity in 2021, also had an encore this year. And this time, he managed to beat Virat Kohli and become the most liked Indian celebrity in 2022, with an overall value of $181.7 million in 2022, compared to $158.3 million in 2021. A not-so-good batting display and dip in form saw the Kohli’s overall brand value drop to $176.9 million, from $185.7 million in 2021 and $237.7 million in 2020, a revealed consultancy Kroll in a report titled ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation 2022: Beyond the Mainstream’. “…Ranveer has become India’s most beloved celebrity brand, given its mammoth endorsement portfolio and expanding global presence,” said Kroll’s Managing Director for Valuation Services. , Avial Jain. With southern movies, like “RRR” doing well domestically and internationally, Tollywood celebrity brand values ​​took a trip north in 2022 with Allu Arjun ($31.4 million) and Rashmika Mandanna (25.3 million USD) entering the top 25. celebrities by brand value. Athlete Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic medal in the javelin catapulted him into the top 25 with a brand value of $26.5 million, tied with badminton player PV Sindhu. Among women, Alia Bhatt tops the list with a huge increase in brand value to $102.9 million in 2022 from $68.1 million in 2021. The actor, who was also part of RRR, is ranked fourth overall and is followed by Deepika Padukone at $82.9 million. Former MS cricketer Dhoni was the sixth most valued celebrity with $80.3 million and Sachin Tendulkar was ranked eighth with $73.6 million. Shah Rukh Khan, who had a successful exit with Pathaan in 2023, had an overall brand value of $55.7 million and was ranked tenth, while Salman Khan followed him with a brand valuation of 54. $5 million, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/bollywood-star-ranveer-singh-is-king-actor-pips-virat-kohli-to-become-most-valued-indian-celebrity/articleshow/98868410.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related