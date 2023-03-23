The neighbors are fed up with these Bollywood stars??





There are many such stars in the Bollywood industry who dominate the hearts of millions of viewers due to their powerful acting skills. He drove everyone crazy with his acting. As celebrities continue to discuss their films, there are many things related to their personal lives that their fans are very eager to know. At the same time, they have had an old association with controversies, there are many such celebrities in bollywood due to which their neighbors had to turn to the police after being bothered. So, through this article, we are going to tell you about those movie stars who caused trouble for their neighbors, many big names are in this list. Kareena Kapoor A famous personality in the Bollywood industry, actress Kareena Kapoor has given more than one blockbuster movie in her film career. There is no doubt that Kareena is a great actress. But at some point, Karin became a problem for her neighbor. It was around 2016 that Kareena threw a successful party at her house. Meanwhile, due to the rowdiness of the party, the neighbors called the police. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Her neighbors were also troubled by Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Because of this, he had to bypass the police. This is around the time when Aishwarya Rai’s name was linked with Salman Khan. According to media reports, Salman created a ruckus after reaching Aishwarya’s house. After that, Aishwarya’s neighbors complained to the police. Ranbir Kapoor Powerful Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’ continues its box office run. Released in theaters on March 8, the film is causing debate everywhere. Actor Ranbir, who is famous for his fit in every character and heartwarming style, often grabs headlines for his late-night parties. Disturbed by the music at his party, the neighbors filed a complaint with the police. Preeti Zinta Troubled by Bollywood’s dimpled girl, Preity Zinta, her neighbors had gone to the police. This is around the time when Preeti was living in a Mumbai society with an apartment. At that time, Preeti often walked around the park with her bodyguards. Where Preeti’s bodyguards scolded the playing children. Angered by this, Preity Zinta’s neighbors filed a police complaint against her. Shahid Kapoor Actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently made his OTT debut with the web series Farzi, has also become a problem for his neighbors in real life. According to the media, it was around the time that Shahid was having his house repaired in Juhu, then the workers working there disturbed the people around, after which the neighbors even complained to the police. Was.

