Euan Shields wins Siemens Hall International Conducting Competition

Shields of Euangraduated from UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in cello performance, won the Siemens Hall International Conducting Competition in 2023. First prize is a two-year commitment as assistant conductor of the musical director of Manchester’s Hall Orchestra, Sir Marc Aîné.

“It’s all still ringing in my head,” Shields said, after winning the competition. “I’m so excited to get to know the whole Hall Orchestra family and to learn as much as possible from the Hall musicians.” Shields will also assume leadership of the Hall Youth Orchestra for the next two years.

Shields at the Siemens-Hall leadership competition. Photo credit: Alex Burns

More than 200 conductors from six continents applied to participate in the competition. Eight finalists were selected for the intense three-day contest, eventually whittled down to three contestants for the final day of March 14. At Bridgewater Hall, home of the Hall Orchestra, the candidates conducted four works by Mozart, Elgar, Sibelius and Stravinsky. Shields, the youngest in the competition at 24 and still completing a master’s degree in orchestral conducting at the Juilliard School, won over the jury with an exceptional display of talent.

For Shields, the final day of competition was exhilarating.

I didn’t focus on winning, said Shields. instead, I focused on creating music by being myself. The competition was held in a friendly and encouraging atmosphere, so I conducted the Elgar Enigma Variations with the Hall Orchestra entirely by myself, without reservations.

That didn’t mean Shields wasn’t nervous. Part of being an artist means coming to terms with your feelings, including nerves, insecurities, and even fear while standing alone on the podium. They are part of what produces an honest performance.

“It’s not always pleasant,” admitted Shields. “But leaving the stage, I had no regrets. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it felt a bit like the culmination of everything I’ve learned over the past few years. I’m very grateful to everyone at UCLA who has guided and supported me all this time.

Euan Shields. Photo by Mei Stone.

Shields was born in Osaka, Japan in 1998 and moved to Northern California when he was 13 years old. He performed with the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra as a cellist. Interested in conducting, he founded and directed a youth chamber orchestra. He chose the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music for his undergraduate studies, entering as a student of cello teacher Antonio Lysy.

“Euan was a terrific cellist,” Lysy said. “But he always had a burning desire to lead. And he had the determination to follow that dream. We do not have an undergraduate program in orchestral conducting, but it has opened doors with our distinguished faculty directors in contemporary ensemble studies, opera, composition, early music ensemble, choir and orchestra. He was a strength.

Shields possessed an implacable curiosity. Lysy fondly remembered Shields’ incredible ability to recruit friends into compelling musical projects that he led and directed, all with (as Lysy put it) his “effortlessly lovable” signature. It was a rare example of natural leadership abilities blending with extraordinary musical talent.

“Many times I’ve gathered friends and read a great repertoire,” Shields said. “I called it SRO or ‘Sight Reading Orchestra.’ We did Tchaikovsky 6, Mussorgsky Pictures, Brahms 1 and a lot of other cool stuff, I learned so much that way.

Shields recounted the mentorship of faculty, both his mentor Antonio Lysy and Neal Stulberg, Peter Kazaras, Richard Danielpour and Gloria Cheng. Although there was no undergraduate directing program at UCLA, the faculty expanded Shields’ opportunities and supported him when he took the initiative. He had honed his conducting skills so much after graduating that he was accepted into Juilliard’s Masters in Conducting program.

I’m so glad others are learning what we know since Euan Shields arrived at UCLA as a freshman,” said Neal Stulberg, professor of conducting. “He is an extraordinary musician and a prodigiously gifted musical leader. We were all so excited for him and wish him the best of luck on the next stage of his musical journey as assistant conductor of Manchester’s famous Hall Orchestra.