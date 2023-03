TV tonight: Greg Davies returns as The Cleaner and sports a new look | Television

The cleaner 9:30 p.m., BBC One Crime scene cleaner Wicky (Greg Davies) is back, and thanks to a new girlfriend, he wears an earring and doesn’t drink. So it’s bad luck that his first job in this second season is to clean up after a fight in a pub, where Lisa (Harriet Walter) is the owner. It’s not long until she tempts him with pints and asks if the new relationship is worth it. Hollie Richardson Dispatches: Locking up our autism scandal 7:30 p.m., Channel 4 An extraordinary snapshot of life inside UK mental health units. Award-winning autistic filmmaker Richard Butchins teams up with incarcerated autistic patients to reveal the flaws hidden behind locked doors. Filmed in secret by patients, this disturbing film reveals a system in crisis. Danielle DeWolfe beyond paradise 8 p.m., BBC One Close encounters of the cozy crime genre, when a corpse is found in the middle of a crop circle and DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) wants to put UFOs on the suspect list. Luckily, DS Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) has more sensible leads to follow, starting with an activity at a local farm. Ellen E. Jones Becoming Frida Kahlo 9 p.m., BBC 2 In the final act of this three-part documentary on the life of the Mexican artist, we follow the triumphs and tragedies that later befall her. The film focuses on the interplay between Kahlos’ personal, political and artistic life, as she deals with infidelity, disability and grief, and her surreal work comes into its own. We are left with a portrait of the artist who develops his dominant image. Micha Frazer Carroll Redemption 9 p.m., ITV1 Gritty drama Paula Malcomson and Evan OConnor in Redemption. Photography: ITV After her daring supporting roles in Ray Donovan and Deadwood, it’s heartwarming to see Paula Malcomson direct her own drama as a motivated Liverpool cop in Dublin to deal with a family tragedy. After the opening of last week’s set-up reveals a stash of cash and pills, Colette delves deeper into the secret lives of her estranged daughters. Graeme Virtue Live Sports Women’s Super League football: Everton v Liverpool 7 p.m., Sky Sports main event. At Goodison Park.

