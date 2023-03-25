Mark Wahlberg served tequila at Bice in Palm Beach, then visited Publix





Mark Wahlberg is best known for the films “Transformers”, “The Fighter”, “The Other Guys” and “Daddy’s Home”.

Wahlberg and his family have been featured in the reality TV docuseries “Wahlburgers” Mark Wahlberg may not have been joined by the Funky Bunch, but he certainly had fun vibes with him during recent surprise visits to Palm Beach County. The 1990s musician turned action movie star and restaurateur was in town promoting Flecha Azul tequila, making stops at well-known spots in Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens. Wahlberg is known for his hit songs in the 1990s when he performed with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He turned to acting in the late 1990s and starred in a number of successful films, including as the lead in the “Transformers” movie franchise. He and his brothers founded the Wahlburgers restaurant chain in 2011 from their home state of Massachusetts. The channel quickly grew to include dozens of locations and a reality TV series. In combat form:Mark Wahlberg, Tight and Fit After Gaining Weight for ‘Father Stu,’ Surprises Jupiter Gym Members Learn more:Palm Beach’s Best Restaurants for Water Views, Outdoor Seating, American, Asian, and More! On Saturday, Wahlberg and Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder Aron Marquez went behind the bar to Bice Ristorante Palm Beach, according to a press release and posts on the Wahlbergs and Marquezs Instagram accounts. Photos and videos show the couple pouring Flecha Azul for customers and then posing for snapshots. Wahlberg and Marquez spent the next day in Miami with DJ Khaled and restaurant and nightclub owner David Grutman, according to the press release. On Monday, Wahlberg and Marquez drove to Palm Beach Gardens, where Wahlberg signed bottles of Flecha Azul tequila at Total Wine in Legacy Place and visited Roccos Tacos on PGA Boulevard to thank the restaurant for supporting Flecha Azul. Also on Monday, Wahlberg and Marquez stopped by a Publix store on Village Boulevard, where they took photos of themselves with customers and recorded videos of Wahlberg encouraging Publix to offer Flecha Azul and its Performance Inspired Nutrition brand of supplements, protein bars, protein powders and other food products. Marquez and Abraham Ancer founded Flecha Azul Tequila in 2019, and Wahlberg joined the company last year. Tequila is free of additives and comes in Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, Cristalino, and Extra Anejo varieties. Marks’ early affiliation with the brand is already paying off Recent bottle signings and visits to local restaurants and bars in Dallas, Louisville, Boston and Palm Beach have driven sales in those markets, said Sean Penn, president and COO of WES Brands, which owns Flecha Azul Tequila. The excitement around the Flecha brand continues to exceed our expectations.

