Rogue Dance Explores Truth Within, G. Love Tackles Fox, and More Weekend Fun – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Dance Using Paul Coelho’s quote Maybe the journey is to un-become everything that’s not really you, Rogue Contemporary Dance Companys Un-Becoming explores the process of finding each other at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Dairy Arts Center , 2590 Walnut St., Rock; $20 to $25; thedairy.org. Oscillate Celebrating the Allman Brothers and its offshoots, My Blue Sky marks its own 10-year anniversary and will play a show with opener The Cass Clayton Band, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $20 to $45; nissis.com. Jazz The Muse Performance Space has firmly established itself as a home for Boulder County jazz lovers, and the venue features multi-generational outfit Gabe and Giz, playing standards and contemporary music at 7 p.m. Friday at 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette; $10 to $20; museperformancespace.com. WEEKEND Songwriter Following his 90s megahit that pondered What If God Were One Of Us? Joan Osborne has released numerous pop rock, soul, R&B and gospel albums, and the singer-songwriter will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Theatre, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $25 to $35; axs.com. Music Folkie-blues rapper G. Love and Special Sauce returns to one of his favorite haunts, with opener Nat Myers, playing at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder; $39.50;axs.com. Popular BBC Radio Folk Awards winners Talisk, a trio from Scotland, bring their range of acoustic instruments to the stage at eTown Hall for a show at 7 p.m. Sunday, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $18 to $33;etown.org. COMING Culture Meet and appreciate Native American dance, drumming, music and stories during Sacred Art of the Powwow: An Evening of Native American Music and Storytelling at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Longmont Museums Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $12 to $18;longmontcolorado.gov. FREE Hiking Join local naturalists with Boulder County Parks and Open Space for an easy 1.5-mile walk, and look and listen for signs of spring on the Here Comes Spring Hike from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Mandatory registration, and place indicated during registration. Call 303-678-6214 or email clerma@bouldercounty.org for details and to register. CHILDREN Art Children ages 2-6 and their caregivers can enjoy hands-on dinosaur-themed art, music and movement activities during Music and Movement Discovery Days, at 9 a.m. Tuesday through March 31 at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $4.50;longmontcolorado.gov.

