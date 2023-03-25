Dance, music and plays abound on the peninsula this weekend

Entertainment will range from dancing to music concerts to plays this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.

•The annual launch dinner and the auction will kick off the 128th year of the Sequim Irrigation Festival on Saturday.

Remaining tickets for the event at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, are $85 at Kickoff2023.givesmart.com.

Non-participants and participants can bid on Silent Auction items until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The live auction is only accepting in-person bids, organizers said. For an offline ticket, contact Robin Bookter at 360-316-9235.

Dinner includes prime rib, with chicken or vegetarian dishes available on request.

As is tradition before dinner, the organizers will unveil the float at 4:45 p.m.

• “Quadruple Invoice +” will be presented by the Repertory Dance Theater at 7 p.m. tonight.

The concert will take place at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.

Tickets, $10 for ages 17 and under and starting at $20 for adults, are available at JFFA.org and at the Port Book and News in downtown Port Angeles. They will also be available at the door.

The Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts, as well as internationally renowned dance artist Bill Evans, who lives in Port Townsend, will present it.

• My buddy Mondlock will perform at the Palindrome in Eaglemount Cidery at 7:30 p.m. tonight and lead a songwriting workshop the following day at Rainshadow Recording’s Fort Worden studio.

Concert tickets are $20 each online at https://www. ticketstorm.com/e/27658/t/ or $25 at the door at 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road.

The two-hour workshop costs $50. It will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the studio in building 315. The ticket link is https://www.ticketstorm.com/e/27870/t.

• “The mystery of Edwin Drood” wraps up its run this weekend with shows at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The musical mystery, based on the last unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, is presented at the Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $25 at www.olympictheatrearts.org or the box office.

• Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Obbligato: Music for harpsichord and flute (1720-1760)” at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Baroque Music Concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

This week’s performers are David Schrader, harpsichord, and Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flute.

The suggested donation is $20 to $25 per person; youth 18 and under are admitted free.

• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

• Judicious advice will perform classic Motown soul and hits from the 60s and 70s from 7-10 p.m. today on the Club 7 Stage at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, Sequim.

• “Chicago” Bob Longmire will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

• Luau Cinder, with Junior John opening, will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Metta Room, 132 E. Front St., Port Angeles.

• The Battle of the Books 2023 will have its last contest at 6:30 p.m. today.

The North Olympic Library System competition takes place at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Fourth-year contestants have been reading and discussing books since November.

This year’s contest books are “Stepping Stones” by Lucy Knisley, “Power Forward” by Hena Khan, “Lena and the Burning of Greenwood: A Tulsa Race Massacre Survival Story” by Nikki Shannon Smith and “A Wish in the Dark “. by Christina Soontornvat.

The public is invited to see teams from Crescent Elementary, Dry Creek Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Pacific Northwest Discovery Academy, Queen of Angels Catholic School, Roosevelt Elementary, Five Acre School, Greywolf Elementary, Helen Haller Elementary, Olympic Peninsula Academy, Clallam Bay Elementary, Forks Elementary and Quileute Tribal School.

For more information, call 360-417-8500 or email youth@nols.org.

• Salsa dance party takes place at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles, at 7:30 p.m. today.

Guest DJ Noelani Boise will teach a 30-minute beginners salsa lesson to kick off the salsa dance party.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.

• Ornithological hike is scheduled for Fort Flagler State Park on Marrowstone Island at 9 a.m. Saturday. Beverly McNeil will lead the bird walk at 10541 Flagler Road.

Monthly hikes take place on the fourth Saturday of each month. Tours are subject to cancellation due to bad weather.

McNeil is a photographer and travel leader for the Admiralty Audubon Society.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes, dress for changing weather conditions, and bring their own water and binoculars.

Samples of McNeil’s photographs can be viewed at www.porttownsendgallery.com.

Participants must register by emailing McNeil at bevy birds53@gmail.com with the subject “Birdwatching Walk”.

•Birch graft the event and plant sale will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The sale is taking place at Birchyville Garden Coop, 206 Hancock St., Port Townsend.

Apple tree grafting includes semi-dwarf rootstocks.

Plants include three varieties of bamboo, two of grape, as well as vegetable herbs, flowers and raspberries.

Profits benefit the producers of the food bank.

For more information, call 360-385-6912 or visit www.foodbankgrowers.org.

• Yard and gardenThe online lecture series will host Muriel Nesbitt, who will present “How climate change is stealing nutrients from you (and your garden)” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Nesbitt’s lecture concludes the 25th online lecture series of the Jefferson County Master Gardener Foundation.

Tickets are $12 each at 2023 Yard And Garden. eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.

• Port Townsend Urban Sketchers will sketch in the downtown post office at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The group will meet in front of the post office, 1322 Washington St.

After drawing, the group will meet again outside at noon to share their work and take a picture.

There are no seats inside, so draftsmen who prefer to draw seated should bring their own chair.

The event is free and open to designers of all levels.

For more information visit www.urbansketchers porttownsend. wordpress.com.

• Sale of woodsponsored by the Strait Turners Woodturning Club, will take place Saturday from 1-2 p.m.

The sale is taking place in a private residence at 281 Glass Road, Port Angeles.

Green woods available include Big Leaf Maple, Gerry Oak, Tall Black Poplar (Lombardy), Puzzle Tree and English Walnut.

There are also a large number of boards of dry, roughly sawn and peeled bigleaf maple and various green and dry hardwoods.

All wood lends itself to turning as well as other forms of woodworking.

Proceeds will go to Strait Turners programs.

• The netless improv troupewill perform at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The PG-13 comedy show is at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St.

The troupe is made up of Mark Valentine, Lara Starcevich, Ingrid Henkle, Matt Gieseke, Emma Siler, Tom Shindler, Shaina Rajala, Cat White, Kailey Droz and Sarah Tucker.

The two-hour show will include skits and games based on prompts from the audience.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at www.studiobob.art.

• All you can eatCrab Feed will be hosted by Esther Chapter No. 19, Order of the Eastern Star, from noon to 4 p.m., while the crab lasts, Sunday.

The meal will be served at the Port Angeles Masonic Temple, 622 S. Lincoln St.

Tickets are $45 per person. The menu includes crab, baked potatoes, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert.

Advance tickets are $40 and can be purchased from Judy Scott at 360-457-6783; Louann Yager, at 360-460-5867; or Virginia Elliott at 360-509-9211.





