Review: Salvants’ jazz album is a captivating musical mix | Culture & Leisure

Ccile McLorin Salvant’s musical vocabulary is marvellous, and not just because she sings in four languages on Mlusine. The ambitious concept album mixes original tunes and inventive interpretations of material dating back as far as the 12th century in a medley that draws inspiration from jazz, Broadway, the Caribbean and more. His real roots music.
The album is inspired by a European fable involving a hunting accident, crucial bathing scenes and a marriage that turns sour (spoiler alert: the woman turns into a dragon). It’s confusing but fascinating, like a dream about a dream.
Somehow, despite the unwieldy scope of the 45-minute set, Salvant never hits a wrong note. Whether the lyrics are in French, English, Occitan or Haitian Creole, she sings them beautifully, navigating delicate melodies with Ella Fitzgerald’s ease and playfulness that reinforces Salvant’s artful sense of theatrics. She’s equally compelling singing about the unsteady heart, sin and repentance or, say, becoming a dragon.
The piano accompaniment is stellar, but sometimes if spared the tap of a cymbal changes the mood. Is this how men live? evokes a late-night lament in a café on the left bank, and Dun feu secret is a delicate baroque with synthesizers. The Doudou cabaret dance tune rides a Latin groove, while the Fenestra swing has antecedents in Africa and Brazil.
The lyrics are compelling in any language. Time is an assassin, sings Salvant. To stop loving is to stop living.
And on La route enchante, she tells us in naughty French: River, mon ami, je chante pour toi. Lucky river.
