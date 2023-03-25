Enjoy the Many Benefits of Adding Water Bodies to the Landscape | News, Sports, Jobs





Enhance the beauty and your enjoyment by adding a fountain, birdbath or other water feature to your balcony, patio or landscape. This addition to your outdoor space offers many benefits. The sound of moving water helps create a sense of peace and relaxation. It is a form of white noise that helps calm the mind and revive your spirit. It also helps to mask noise pollution. Combine water features with a strategic screen to create a quiet and private space. Water is also a great way to attract songbirds and pollinators to your gardens. A birdbath with slightly sloping sides allows birds and insects to take a sip without getting wet. Or add a few stones to your bird bath to achieve the same results. Be sure to change the water often as providing fresh water is important for the health of your winged guests. Bring in even more birds by adding some type of water agitator to your birdbath. Moving water is very attractive and helps attract more birds, especially during spring and fall migration. No need to worry about mosquitoes residing in your water feature. Moving water is less attractive, and adding Summit Mosquito Dunks (SummitResponsibleSolutions.com) to bodies of water prevents mosquitoes from breeding there. Just throw this Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) donut-shaped cake into the water. This natural bacteria only kills mosquito, black fly and fungus gnat larvae. It will not harm people, pets, fish or wildlife. With so many options, you’re sure to find one that suits the size and style of your outdoor space. A wall fountain provides soothing sound to patios, porches, and spaces near your home without taking up valuable floor space. A small tabletop water garden or fountain can make a great centerpiece when dining out or entertaining guests. Then simply move your miniature water feature as needed to maximize your enjoyment. A natural water fountain transformed into a rock is the perfect complement for those who have informal or natural spaces. Make it attractive to birds by selecting one with a flat area or small indentation to catch some of the water before it runs over the edge. Select a garden statue with a built-in water fountain for a different aesthetic. Animals and mystical figures add cheerfulness to the garden while majestic figures fit perfectly into more formal settings. Turn one or more flower pots into a fountain. You will find lots of ideas and step-by-step instructions on the Internet. Or buy one ready to install in the garden. These, like other fountains, recirculate water, reducing water waste. Refresh any space in the landscape with one of these water features. As soon as it’s in place, you’ll enjoy the relaxing sounds of water and the songbirds, butterflies and more it attracts to your gardens. Melinda Myers has written over 20 gardening books, including the Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition and Small Space Gardening. She animates Les Grands Parcours “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally broadcast television and radio show Melinda’s Garden Moment. Myers is a columnist and editor for Birds & Blooms magazine. Myers’ website is www.MelindaMyers.com. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/03/enjoy-the-many-benefits-of-adding-water-features-to-the-landscape/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

