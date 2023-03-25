BLACKPINK reveal first supporting acts for BST Hyde Park | Entertainment





BLACKPINK has announced the first group of artists supporting the “Sour Candy” hitmakers at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The K-Pop girl group – consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Ros and Lisa – are set to headline the summer concert series in London on Sunday July 2. And they will be joined by pop star Sabrina Carpenter, South Korean indie rock band The Rose, ‘Pretty Boys’ hitmaker Caity Baser and viral TikTok sensation Mae Stephens, including the song ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ exploded on the video-sharing platform. Other artists are yet to be added to the lineup. Meanwhile, Daryl Hall has just been announced as Billy Joel’s special guest on July 7. The 76-year-old star – who is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of Daryl Hall and John Oates – will be making his solo debut in Hyde Park. He said: “I’m so glad to be back in London playing. I always have the best shows there.” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Guns N’ Roses, Take That and Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani are also set to headline the series. ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ rockers Guns N’ Roses will also make their debut at BST Hyde Park on June 30 as part of the London outdoor event’s 10th anniversary. Frontman Axl Rose will be joined by Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese for the special. Heavy metal veterans also headline Glastonbury on June 24. Tickets are on sale now via www.bst-hydepark.com.

