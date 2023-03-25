Marvel’s Victoria Alonso trip to Argentina, 1985 – The Hollywood Reporter

The Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985 was at the center of the sudden firing last week of longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Alonso was one of eight producers on the Argentine historical drama, which was distributed by Amazon and competed for the Oscar for best international feature film. However, by taking on the role, she breached her contract – multiple times – according to sources. After repeated warnings, the situation came to a head the week after the Oscars and ultimately led to his dismissal. It was a seismic shake-up at Marvel, where for years Alonso was part of the holy trinity – along with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and co-chairman Louis D’Esposito – that has driven the Marvel Cinematic Universe to ever-increasing heights. higher.

Insiders say Alonso violated a 2018 agreement that included the company’s standards of business conduct, which state that employees cannot work for competing studios.

Sources say Alonso did not ask permission to work on Argentina, 1985, she also did not give notice. (However, a IndieWire piece released last month on the film said she had permission.) When Disney discovered the project and the violation, her longtime service and veteran status led the company to grant her a waiver on the condition that she is no longer working on the film. . Nor was she to promote or advertise it in any way. The situation of a senior executive working on a film outside of company boundaries was deemed serious enough to implicate the management audit team and a new memo was signed, according to an insider.

A Disney representative declined to comment.

Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser, released a statement after this story was initially published. The lawyer said: ‘The idea that Victoria was fired for a handful of press interviews concerning a passionate personal project on human rights and democracy which was nominated for an Oscar and on which she has got Disney’s blessing to work is absolutely ridiculous. Victoria, a gay Latina who was brave enough to criticize Disney, was silenced. She was later fired when she refused to do something she believed was wrong. Disney and Marvel made a very bad decision that will have serious consequences. There is much more to this story and Victoria will tell it shortly, in one forum or another.

Argentina, 1985 premiered in September 2022 at the Venice International Film Festival, and soon the drama was on the awards trail. Alonso then found herself at the center of the film’s campaign, attending screenings, sitting on panels and doing interviews.

According to sources, he was repeatedly reminded of his agreement and his breakup, but the campaign continued. She even appeared on the Oscar arrivals carpet not as the Marvel executive associated with that studio’s multiple nominations. Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverbut rather like Argentina, 1985′s, walking with the film’s director, Santiago Mitre.

What also upset Disney executives was that while she was busy promoting Argentina, 1985her jurisdiction over Marvel visual effects — as president of physical production and post-production, visual effects and animation — was busier than ever.

Over the past year or so, as Marvel churned out an unprecedented number of series and movies, a general impression emerged that VFX artists were not being treated well by Marvel, attributed to factors such as long hours, tight deadlines and a lack of a singular vision.

Releases including the February film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were criticized for substandard visual effects work while Alonso herself became increasingly polarizing.

“You can’t ask someone to stay up until 1am working on VFX shots for that long before things start to break,” a post-production source explains. Another post-production talent says he avoided working with Marvel due to Alonso’s reputation for being a challenge.

Still, she had her supporters, including Eternals star Salma Hayek, who called her “the best jefa ever” in a December 2021 post.

Anyway, things went sour after the Oscars and Alonso was fired for cause.

For Alonso, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1985 was a personal story. The feature film stars Ricardo Darín as Julio César Strassera, the prosecutor who led the case against the country’s military junta whose reign of military terror resulted in the disappearance of 30,000 people. “I’ve done a lot of stories about superheroes”, Alonso said IndieWire in the story published last month. “And I always wanted to tell a story about what happened in Argentina, because I should have been one of those 30,000 people.”

Alonso’s shot shocked the city due to its sudden nature and because the reasons for it were unknown. Some have speculated that Alonso was silenced because she openly spoke out about Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law in March 2022. “So much that I’ll be at Marvel Studios, I’ll fight for representation,” Alonso, who is gay, said at the time, telling the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards how she spoke with then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek for 45 minutes. The executive added to the crowd: “So I’m asking you again, Mr. Chapek: please respect – if we’re selling family – take a stand against all these crazy, outdated laws. “Disney took a stand against the bill, which resulted in a clash with the state government and ultimately the loss of special tax status. It’s a move that will likely cost the state millions of dollars.” business.

But other sources say coming forward has only raised Alonso’s profile within the company. She was asked to represent the company on the GLAAD board, joined the company’s Pride 365 leadership team, and struck a deal with the company’s publishing division to write a memoir.

Either way, the visual effects industry will be watching what comes next. Marvel is one of the most lucrative clients for visual effects houses due to the breadth of its work – its tentpoles regularly have over 2,000 visual effects shots, sometimes over 3,000 per film.

It’s unclear who will take over for Alonso in the interim (at least some vendors are working with VFX producer Jen Underdahl for now). But insiders acknowledge that anyone who officially assumes the role will face challenges similar to those of Alonso, who helped release the unprecedented 18 movies, TV shows and specials Marvel released in 2021-22.

A visual effects professional says, “Whatever criticism is leveled at her, she’s not an island. Part of the problem is aggressive release schedules.

However, that aggressive schedule may already be in the rearview mirror, as returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has declared his intention to slow down Marvel’s production.

Carolyn Giardina and Aaron Couch contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to include a statement from Alonso’s attorney.