Newsom wants to extend Hollywood tax credits and give millions in refunds

Movie studios would be eligible for a long-sought benefit under Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to let them convert some of their state tax credits into cash payments, essentially creating a government subsidy for Hollywood that California does not offer to any other industry.

If the Newsoms plan is passed by the Legislature and signed into law, California’s film tax credit program would become refundable in 2025, meaning that in addition to giving qualifying film and television productions credits that cancel their tax liability, the state would also grant them payments. totaling tens of millions of dollars a year.

The boost would help bring more movie productions to California amid competition from other states, the Newsom administration claims. And it’s structured to urge Hollywood to increase the diversity of its workforce, a goal of Democrats. Legislative, itself more diversified than ever before.

But the proposal is being pushed back by lawmakers frustrated by what they see as Hollywood’s insufficient progress in hiring women and people of color since then. the state increased the film tax credit for the construction of new sound stages two years ago. These incentives were designed to encourage the hiring of workers who reflect the racial and gender makeup of the state.

Tension is also mounting as lawmakers scramble to close a $22.5 billion budget shortfall that could lead to cuts spending on public transit and clean energy, and delays in funding child care for 20,000 children.

We can’t go back to our constituents and tell them why we’re putting money in your pockets, Assemblyman Phil Ting, a San Francisco Democrat who chairs the budget committee, told committee officials. of the film during a hearing this week on Capitol Hill in which he reprimanded them. for not being prepared to present diversity data.

We have to tell people who look after children, hey, sorry, we couldn’t give you money for childcare because we gave money to movie studios.

Newsoms’ plan, set out in his January budget proposal, would extend the California movie tax credit for five more years, through 2030, and allocate $330 million a year for credits and refunds. If productions were eligible for a tax credit greater than their tax payable, they could receive a portion of the credit as a refund, which is essentially a cash payment. The governors’ plan would also cancel tax credits for productions that fail to meet diversity goals.

His approach combines Legislative Democrats’ interest in pushing for greater diversity in show business with a benefit the industry has sought for years, a rebate that allows productions to be paid for by the state for amounts higher than the taxes they owe. Several states offer a refundable tax credit for movies, and some major studios have such small tax bills in California that they can’t use all of the credits given to them by the state.

Access to tax credits to offset the cost of production is a primary consideration in determining where projects will shoot. And they’re leaving, taking Californians’ jobs and economic opportunities away from California, where they belong, said Colleen Bell, executive director of the California Film Commission, which is part of the Newsoms administration.

The movie studios and their employee unions both testified in support of the Newsoms plan. Their support should give him considerable political clout in a legislature where most lawmakers are aligned with organized labor and many enjoy the glamor of associating with California’s big-name industry. Hollywood studios, executives and unions are reliable campaign donors to many state legislators and the California Democratic Party, and have spent millions to help Newsom defeat a recall attempt in 2021.

But the politics in this debate might be more complicated than it seems.

Still above the Legislative Assembly, a stalemate over how to ensure greater security on film sets that began after the actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Rust in New Mexico. Last year, studios and unions backed various bills to improve safety, but both stalled . It’s unclear whether the two sides will reach a deal this year that could pass, but the decision to extend a tax break could be leverage in the negotiations.

Lawmakers already grappling with a limited budget and pressure to cut programs also face the possibility that granting Hollywood a lucrative advantage will lead other industries to seek similar treatment from the state.

We don’t give money to the tech industry in the same way, when we’re also asking for socially desirable outcomes as well as a more diverse workforce, said Assemblyman Alex Lee, a Democrat. from San Jose.

Congresswoman Wendy Carrillo, Democrat of Los Angeles, said her efforts to increase diversity in the entertainment industry were complicated by California’s affirmative action ban. But finding legal ways to incentivize a more inclusive workforce is a top priority in negotiating any movie tax credit extension.

If the goal is to make sure that we bring production back to California, and that we create new productions in California, and that more studios are able to claim and receive the movie tax credit, then my goal is also to ensure that the workforce behind these amazing jobs, good union jobs with great benefits, also reflect the people of the state, she said.

While proponents of the movie tax credit say it would create more working-class jobs in California and spur associated economic activity, advocates for low-income people worry that repaying the movie tax credit Hollywood tax leaves less money available for services to the needy.

There are a lot of unmet needs in the state that aren’t being addressed, said Kayla Kitson, a policy analyst at the California Budget and Policy Center who advocates for low-income Californians.

Opening this door to make business credits refundable could set a precedent in that other business credits could then be made refundable, which could end up costing the state a lot more money.

Making the movie tax credit refundable would have both upsides and downsides, according to a nonpartisan California legislative analyst. While this makes the program attractive to more production companies, it could also cost the state more. The analyst recommended several changes to contain costs and simplify the Newsoms plan, saying the rules he proposed are unnecessarily complex.

Eventually, the analyst wrote in a report last monththe movie tax credit should not be viewed as a reliable tool to grow the state’s overall economy, but rather as a way to make it a slightly larger part of the entertainment industry:

How the Legislative Assembly assesses the Governors’ proposal is likely to depend primarily on how high it prioritizes the importance of maintaining Hollywood’s centrality to the film industry.