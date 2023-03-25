Entertainment
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… as Bulls Alex Caruso feels ill-chosen
PORTLAND, Ore. bulls guard Alex Caruso knows how Hollywood works. He spent four seasons with the Lakers in Los Angeles, where there must be scenarios outside of the game that they have to run with, he said.
So he also knows what awaits him when he returns to his first NBA home this weekend, when the Bulls face the Lakers and Clippers back to back. All Caruso has heard in recent months are comparisons between him and the new Lakers cult figure Austin Reaves.
There’s not a ton in common, and that’s the funny thing about it, Caruso said.
Both players are white. Both played for the Lakers. But it stops there, as far as Caruso is concerned.
He’s a guy who’s basically been in the NBA his entire career, 29-year-old Caruso said of the 24-year-old Reaves. I was a guy who went undrafted, went to the G-League for a year, played in three summer leagues to try to make a team, and still, even then, [was] fight my way to get minutes and carve out a role.
He is also a very good player. This is the world we live in. We live in a world of comparisons, and that’s what it is. Plus, it’s part of playing in LA. I’m sure he’s in the same boat as me. He’s probably like, I’m just trying to hoop and have a good career, and he gets questions like that. It’s part of the league. Something stupid like that pops up, and you move on.
Be careful
Could transmit DeMar DeRozan would have played Friday night against the Trail Blazers if it was a playoff game? Yes.
But given that the Trail Blazers were essentially launching a G-League team, the Bulls and DeRozan opted to rest his sore hip another day so the Compton native could be ready for his return to Los Angeles.
The same he dealt with that kind of thigh, hip over there on the side, coach Billy Donovan said. He received treatment [Thursday and] came here early before [Friday] shootaround, somehow worked through it. I think he definitely feels better, but they just want to be careful with him, just based on his history and what happened, because he’s been out with this twice.
I don’t think it’s at the level he was at just before going to Paris [in January]. DeMar, knowing just his body, caught him earlier than that.
As long as DeRozan can get some work done in Saturday practice at USC, he should be a Sunday game against the Lakers.
Patience with Pat
No Bulls teammate defended forward patrick williams inconsistencies more than DeRozan, who was not changing his tone, even with Williams who has again been putting up lackluster numbers lately.
It happens, DeRozan said recently. Stay on top of him, push him, give him advice, but make him fun at the same time. Sometimes it takes a lot to unlock what’s inside of you and then you can start having games like him [in Denver, when he scored 18]. It’s about following it consistently.
On Friday, Williams had scored in single digits in four of his last six games. He had three points in a win over the Rockets two weeks ago.
