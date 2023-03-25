Fareeda Ahmed on fighting sexism while advising Hollywood

Office With a View: Innovation expert Fareeda Ahmed had to overcome her own impostor syndrome to become a powerful advisor to studios and other media companies

“Consulting can be a really tough industry for women,” she told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “Women, myself included, go through impostor syndrome, undermining and apologizing before giving answers can undermine the trust needed for successful consulting engagements. To be seen as a trusted expert, a knowledgeable counselor needs a different paradigm than what it is to be a woman, in my opinion.

Farida Ahmed has seen its share of sexist environments. She earned her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, worked on Wall Street and recently joined Arthur D. Little, a global consulting firm, to advise Hollywood companies on technology. The consultation report named her one of the top 25 digital transformation leaders of 2023: she was one of only five women on the list, and she can tell you why.

Ahmed’s credentials go beyond geek or financial stereotypes. She trained as a classical singer at the Juilliard School, is a playwright of short plays, and sits on the board of directors of two nonprofit theaters in New York City, and her consulting work ranges from the use of NFTs to Hollywood to the challenges of electric vehicle charging. .

Her creative bent serves her in her consulting work, particularly in Hollywood: “It connected me to the other side of the business equation,” she said. “We’re setting up the technology and designing businesses so they can be platforms for storytellers.”

In an unapologetic conversation, Ahmed gave her some insight into how to avoid being deterred by “gendered feedback” in order to “tell the truth, know the truth and get it right”. She also gave her perspective on how Hollywood can move forward in what she called “Act III of COVID.”

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Explain to us why the world of technology is more difficult to navigate for female executives than perhaps other fields of activity.

I went to business school in Silicon Valley and I can say that after working on Wall Street and going to school in Silicon Valley, Silicon Valley is definitely the biggest boy’s club, a club boys absolutely huge…and the pay gap between male and female MBA graduates is much higher than it is for [other graduate degrees]. And that extends to women in consulting and women in tech.

How do you solve the problem?

To tell the truth is to say, “Yes, I did this work. It was my idea. And this feeds the knowledge of the truth. I’ll get the comments, “You know, that’s a bit arrogant” or “You talk a lot about your accomplishments.” There is a feeling of a woman bragging against a woman fixing the record. Knowing the truth is knowing when you are receiving gendered comments.

What about mentoring other women at work?

I work at the limit of my capacity because it’s the only way to grow [and that means] turning down some of the emotional labor of being a mentor. I certainly mentor other women, but I also say, “Hey, where are the men? And why not charge for hours to do this work? Because it’s work.

For women, especially women of color, there is a lot of talk about the importance of seeing someone who looks like you in a high position as a role model. That’s true – but going up, what about using men as role models because they like it or not, they’re the ones who have those jobs?

That’s absolutely true…there is no checkbox to check who owns the best idea. It can come from anywhere, it can come from anyone. And when there’s an upper class of people who are – whether they’re benefiting from the system or just getting more training – are on the cutting edge of what’s new and what’s now, it would be foolish to not to participate, or to self-separate. We have to conquer that fear and just say, “Okay, I’m going to be uncomfortable in this room.”

You have a BA from Barnard College in English as well as Asian and Middle Eastern languages ​​and cultures, and continue to be a playwright who sits on the boards of two non-profit theaters outside of Broadway. Does the world of the arts represent a conflict with the world of technology?

I don’t know if it’s some kind of double life. Whenever I mentor younger or less tenured women in the business, I tell them the same thing: if you have a passion for a sport or a creative activity, keep pursuing it. In a way, it will improve your work. [It’s about] knowing my strengths, and being able to put that into words for my employers to say, “Hey, I’m really, really good at math and in writing. I can help you solve problems. I love puzzles, whether word puzzles or number puzzles, and I enjoy solving problems.

For your Hollywood clients, what is the most pressing question they are asking you in 2023?

The things that keep our customers up at night are, “I know I need to play in the streaming space and if I haven’t already, what do I do?” Am I running a FAST channel that is pulled to Pluto or another AVOD service, or have I [my own] AVO service? Do I offer a subscription video service? It’s refactoring streaming pricing and distribution models now that we’re in Act III of COVID.

What about AI? How scared should we be here in Hollywood?

I personally think that Hollywood is more immune to the effects of AI than other industries. In general, the AI ​​is a terrible master and a wonderful servant. There are probably some interesting things [AI] use cases for Hollywood that wouldn’t be additive or value-creating, and it’s natural to fear things we don’t understand. But I would like Hollywood to imagine the advantages that only Hollywood can bring in what this new technology can bring.

In fact, it ties in very well with the question of gender in Hollywood. We have this myth of unsolvable problems. Here is something that has not been solved for a long time, or a new problem that is happening to us and we do not know how to solve it – therefore, it is unsolvable. And that’s just not the case. How do we repair gender disparity, make (diversity and inclusion) a way of life and being in Hollywood, and how do we integrate AI in a way that creates value? They are actually related in terms of the nature of the questions themselves.