Why are we talking about a writers’ strike in Hollywood?





TV and film writers want raises, saying Hollywood companies have unfairly taken advantage of the shift to streaming to devalue their work and create worsening working conditions. The companies bristle at the accusation and say that while they are willing to negotiate a mutually beneficial new deal with writers, demands for an entirely new compensation structure ignore economic realities. Whether the parties can settle their differences will determine whether the entertainment industry can avoid its first writers’ strike in 15 years. Unions representing more than 11,000 television and film writers and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood’s nine biggest studios, including Amazon and Apple, began talks on March 20 to a new three-year contract. The current deal expires on May 1.

The Writers Guild of America, West and the Writers Guild of America, East have the strength to shut down Hollywood if they don’t get a deal they like. Chris Keyser, co-chairman of the WGA’s negotiating committee, said in an interview that this moment for writers was existential. Industry is almost always unfair to workers, Keyser said. This time it’s broken, it’s really broken. Here’s what you need to know: Will there be a strike? No outcome is certain, but little in the posture so far suggests an easy resolution. Producers began stockpiling scripts, asking writers to complete as many as possible before the May 1 deadline. Negotiations are likely to be acrimonious given the seismic shifts in the industry. The rapid transition to streaming entertainment has upended nearly every corner of Hollywood, and writers believe they’ve been left behind. Unlike directors and actors, writers have always been willing to strike. The most recent strike spanned from 2007 to 2008 and lasted 100 days. One in 1988 dragged on for five months. A walkout must first be authorized by union members; the WGA has signaled that it could proceed to a vote as early as the first week of April.

Authorization gives leverage to the union, but that does not mean that a strike is inevitable. In 2017, writers overwhelmingly gave the green light to strike (with 96% of the vote). The sides finally reached an agreement hours before the first pickets hit the sidewalks of the studios.

How would a strike affect the public? There will be a phasing out of production for many TV shows, with the exception of reality and news programs, which would mostly be unaffected. Viewers will notice the spinoffs first among entertainment talk shows, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. If a strike lasts several weeks, Saturday Night Live could not complete its season. The soap operas, already under scrutiny, would run out of new episodes after about a month. Many high-profile TV series have upcoming seasons that have already ended. But the premieres of fall series like Abbott Elementary would be delayed by a months-long strike, and viewers would start noticing fewer scripted TV series by the end of the year. Reality TV and international shows will start spinning in heavy rotation.

Moviegoers would not feel any immediate effects; movie studios work about a year ahead, which means almost everything scheduled for 2023 has already been shot. The risk is for 2024, especially if studios rush to beat a strike by putting movies into production with scripts that aren’t quite ready.

What are the writers’ complaints? Every three years, the writers’ union negotiates a contract with major studios that establishes minimum wages and addresses issues such as health care and residuals (a type of royalty), which are paid on the basis of a maze of formulas. And while there has been a boom in television production in recent years (known in the industry as Peak TV), the WGA says the median weekly salary for a writer-producer has fallen by 4. % over the last decade. Because of streaming, the old network standards of 22, 24, or even 26 episodes per season are mostly gone. Many series now have eight to 12 episodes. At the same time, episodes take longer to produce, so series writers who are paid per episode often earn less while working more. Some showrunners also earn less despite working longer hours.

The streaming model has created an environment where there has been enormous downward pressure on writers’ incomes across the board, David Goodman, co-chairman of the guild’s bargaining committee, said in an interview. Screenwriters have been hit by a drop in theatrical releases and the collapse of the DVD market, union leaders said. Between 2012 and 2021, the number of films rated annually by the Motion Picture Association dropped by 31%. Streaming services have taken a step back, but companies like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns HBO Max, have cut film production to cut costs amid slowing subscriber growth.

Are companies able to pay more? They would say now is not the best time for this. Disney said in February it would cut costs by $5.5 billion and cut 7,000 jobs to deal with streaming losses, an atrophying cable TV business and debt high enterprise. Warner Bros. Discovery has already cut thousands of jobs as part of a $4 billion cut. NBCUniversal is also tightening its belt in the face of cable cuts and a tough advertising market.

The authors are not moved. Mr. Keyser noted that Netflix is ​​already profitable (to the tune of $4.5 billion last year), and that rival companies said their streaming services would be profitable in a year or two. We will not be able to negotiate again until 2026, Mr. Keyser said. Didn’t wait until they were profitable. Who does the negotiation? Rarely in Hollywood, the chief negotiators are both women. Carole Lombardini, 68, leads studio effort; she has been with the producers’ alliance for 41 years. Ellen Stutzman, 40, leads the WGA effort. She was named just a month ago, after David Young, who was the fierce negotiator for writers since 2007, withdrew, citing an unspecified medical condition. Ms. Stutzman, who has worked for the WGA for 17 years, said in an interview that Mr. Young would play no role in those negotiations. She called him a wonderful mentor. Are the studios lined up? Absolutely, according to the growers alliance. The AMPTP companies approach this negotiation and those to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority, the alliance said in a statement, referring to the imminent contract renewal talks with the directors and actors. We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

But differences start to appear when you talk to senior executives on a company-by-company basis. In private conversations, they point out that the group is much less monolithic than in the past. It now includes tech companies like Amazon and Apple, for example, whose core business is not entertainment.

Is the WGA united? For generations, since the end of the silent film era, Hollywood writers have complained that studios treat them like second-class citizens, that their artistic contributions are undervalued (and underpaid), especially by compared to those of actors and directors. This sentiment runs deep among writers and has historically resulted in extraordinary unity. In 2019, when film and TV screenwriters fired their agents amid a campaign over what they saw as conflicts of interest, many agency executives thought the WGA would eventually fracture. . It never happened: after a 22-month stalemate, the big agencies did indeed give writers what they wanted. And the collateral damage? Tens of thousands of entertainment workers were laid off during the 2007 strike, and the action cost the Los Angeles economy more over $2 billion, according to the Milken Institute. This time around, many of the small businesses that serve Hollywood (florists, caterers, drivers, stylists, lumberyard workers) only began to regain a foothold after the pandemic shutdowns, raising the stakes for a strike and possibly lead to community fissures.

