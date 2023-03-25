Hollywood stars are in the WH spotlight; critics wonder if they shine too bright

The White House sees stars, with visits from the ‘Ted Lasso’ cast to chart-topping boy bands – but some critics question whether sharing the limelight with Hollywood heavyweights is the best picture the President Biden can project.

The cast of the hit Apple TV+ show, including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, turned heads at the White House press briefing ahead of a closed-door meeting with Biden to discuss mental health .

The ‘Ted Lasso briefing’ – as some correspondents dubbed it – was sandwiched between another star-studded event – ‘Slow Hands’ singer Niall Horan sang during a St. Patrick’s Day performance at the House Blanche and a National Medal of Arts ceremony that honored household names such as Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Mindy Kaling.

But even some Democrats have questioned whether the A-listers’ revolving door is sending the wrong message to the public, especially during a week when Russian President Vladimir Putin held his own high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“All presidents meet celebrities, that’s just the reality,” said one Democratic strategist. “But it seemed overdone recently. The White House shouldn’t look like an Oscar ceremony. »

Conservatives in particular pounced, saying they were projecting the United States as weak.

“Xi and Putin having a five-hour conference on taking over the world while Joe Biden meets the cast of Ted Lasso pretty much sums up the state of things right now,” Jesse Kelly, the conservative show host broadcast nationally bearing his name, wrote on Twitter.

On his Monday night show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said the White House was “hijacking the daily press briefing” to promote a television show.

The lack of a real public event around mental health was baffling to some, in addition to the timing of the Lasso cast appearing in the briefing room.

“It looked deeply unserious as Russia and China met,” Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said. “If you want to make a round table [on mental health] It’s a thing. But bringing five actors into the White House briefing room…it’s confusing.

Artists have not been uncommon at the Biden White House in recent months. Over the past year, a parade of performers has circulated at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., including James Taylor, Elton John, Cyndi Lauper and Selena Gomez.

BTS, the South Korean K-pop group, met with Biden and made an appearance in the briefing room to speak out against anti-Asian hatred last May.

Other celebrities who have been spotted in the White House during Biden’s presidency include: Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo, Matthew McConaughey, Ciara, the Jonas Brothers and Angelina Jolie.

It’s a dramatic change since the administration began when COVID-19 kept visitors away from the executive mansion. Now, just like in the pre-pandemic era, the eminent personalities are back.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Kimball Stroud, of DC-based fundraising and strategy firm Kimball Stroud & Associates, Inc.

“I think now that COVID is finally on the back burner, you see influencers and celebrities flocking to DC to make a difference,” Stroud said.

There’s a long history of presidents rubbing shoulders with famous faces, dating back to Woodrow Wilson’s presidency during World War I.

“They brought in some of the biggest silent movie stars of the day to do a war bond fundraiser on the Ellipse, and then these people visited Woodrow Wilson at the White House,” said Alan Schroeder, author of “Celebrity-in-Chief: How Show Business Took Over the White House.

While Elvis once took a famous Oval Office photo with President Richard Nixon, there have typically been more Hollywood stars in the White House under a Democratic administration.

Former President Obama was famous for hosting star-studded shows where people could be treated to a performance by the likes of Prince.

Celebrities – from Tom Hanks to Usher and Lin-Manuel Miranda – flocked to the Obama White House, which responded to a flood of press inquiries after photos of rapper Jay-Z and his wife were released in 2010 Beyonce Knowles taking her seat in the Situation Room.

The Obama White House was so immersed in pop culture and celebrity that TV host Bill Maher once joked, “I don’t want my president to be a TV star.

Much of Hollywood has recoiled from former President Trump’s tenure, although he received visits from Kim Kardashian, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and right-wing stars Ted Nugent and Kid Rock .

The criticism Biden faces from right-wing voices is part of a familiar news cycle, Schroeder said, comparing it to when President Clinton was accused of celebrity hype.

“There came a time when the press started writing very negative stories about this constant stream of people from Hollywood who were coming to the White House in a way that kind of [Clinton] look a little frivolous, that he was spending almost too much time with his show business buddies,” said Schroeder, a journalism professor at Northeastern University.

Another potential pitfall: movie stars don’t always follow the script.

When Eartha Kitt was asked to speak at a luncheon hosted by Lady Bird Johnson in 1968, the ‘Santa Baby’ singer faced a backlash after she unexpectedly spoke out against the Vietnam War. .

But VIP visits can also cast a glamorous glow on presidents and political issues.

“Let’s face it, if they had brought in the top five mental health experts in the United States – doctors, professors and academics – the media wouldn’t have covered it and it wouldn’t have been something that we are talking about,” Schroeder said of the recent “Ted Lasso” event.

“But you bring in the cast of a popular Emmy-winning show and bring attention to this issue,” Schroeder said.

Stroud, who often acts as a go-between for celebrities when they connect them with Capitol Hill lawmakers, said Hollywood stars “always amplify the cause.” When celebrities are involved, they attract press, they generate excitement, and they draw attention to whatever the cause.

Presidents can also “bask in the popularity of artists,” Schroeder said, and enjoy a “humanizing” effect from them.

“If we see [Biden] and we’re thinking, ‘Oh, he’s also watching ‘Ted Lasso’, and we’re watching ‘Ted Lasso’, that just makes these kinds of aloof power figures a little bit easier to understand when they can relate to pop culture,” said Schroeder of the 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief.

When asked if there was one particular star who showed up at her job who really turned her on, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “I had the opportunity to meet a lot of amazing and talented artists. They are clearly people I love.

“But I guess I’m so busy with work that I don’t even think about it.”