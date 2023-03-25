Entertainment
Rescue missions in Afghanistan are Hollywood’s latest military movie craze
It has been just over 18 months since the evacuation of Kabul marked the end of the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan. This era was marked by the memory of some of the first soldiers who jumped into Afghanistan in the fall of 2001 to those who helped evacuate thousands of civilians from Hamid Karzai International Airport in August 2021. And over time, that final chaotic event, the evacuation and its ongoing aftermath , has become film material the magic.
There are now three films in production or set to be released soon that revolve around the idea of American servicemen on a mission to rescue the performers and other Afghans who served alongside them, often at great risk to their lives.
Not even three months after the Kabul evacuation, Universal Pictures has spotlighted a film about former Army Special Forces soldiers returning to Afghanistan to help evacuate some of their former countrymen and family members. Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy have already been cast in that one. Then there’s Guy Ritchies The agreement which follows a Special Forces soldier played by Jake Gyllenhaal who returns to Afghanistan to rescue the interpreter who once saved his life. And finally, Kandaharwith Gerard Butler and debut in May, appears to be set a few years before the evacuation of Kabul, but follows a similar theme of an American going above and beyond to save a civilian from the chaos and violence of Afghanistan.
All of these movies, and three are enough to suggest a trend formation, have a similar theme: special ops personnel or, given the prevalence of beards and gear in promotional material, people who appear to be some sort back from the SOF. for one last mission in Afghanistan to help the people who helped them. To straighten out something that still seems very, very wrong.
Since it began in 2001, the global war on terror, from Afghanistan to Iraq to Africa and points in between, has been fought on screens big and small. There was round-the-clock media coverage of the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, and even today you can relive the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division blowing up Tupac in an M1 Abrams tank on TikTok circa 2003. Combat footage has become a staple of a war that coincided with the era of photos where it didn’t happen.
When Hollywood first caught on to what was going on in Iraq and Afghanistan, the first theme was, basically, shit is screwed but the troops are, on the whole, good. Think something like In the Valley of Elah, Redacted Or stop loss. In the late 2000s, the image of the operator began to make its way into the mainstream. The hair, the kit, the implicit rebellion against bureaucratic BS and the implication that such rules and regulations only served to slow down the guys who were doing shit. These were the troops actually fighting the war, or so the message seemed to be on screen. Whether it’s an explosive ordnance disposal technician The Hurt Locker or an intelligence warrant officer in green zone or a bona fide operator in American sniper Or sole survivorthere were a few good men out there doing the best they could in a messed up world.
As Iraq came to an end and Afghanistan entered its second decade, perhaps the passage of time also allowed a more sarcastic and cynical approach to flourish. War machine Or Whiskey Tango Foxtrot offered a sort of meta commentary on how, yes, the whole Iraq and Afghanistan thing seems extremely screwed up. Something like Cherry adapted from the memoirs of a combat medic who was later arrested for armed robbery and drug use presented a sort of unvarnished, albeit extreme, look at what life might be like as a serviceman and a veteran. Much of this may have been unpleasant and was certainly a far cry from the early days of patriotic on-screen displays that ushered in the GWOT era, but it seems, in hindsight, an apt reflection of the era.
Now, with the war that started the era of GWOT, although there are still thousands of troops deployed around the world and the monthly airstrikes in Africa, the next step of its kind seems to solve the plight of thousands of Afghans left behind who grew up under the auspices of an American-backed government. And, if possible, achieve something heroic in the process that might just balance out the bitter aftertaste of wars ending.
