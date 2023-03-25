Entertainment
American Idol audition for Latter-day Saint teens sends him to Hollywood
Sixteen-year-old Saint Paige Anne sang and watched american idol since she was six years old. She saw the show’s contestants from her couch and knew that was what she wanted to do, too. Now, just 10 years later, Paige Anne sees her dream come true when, on last week’s episode, she got the chance to audition for american idolseason 21.
This audition literally means the world to me, Paige Anne said in the episode. And before performing, she also received some advice from a very personally significant mentor: former american idol David Archuleta, finalist of season 7.
I’ve been a huge David Archuleta fan since I was little. In fact, I still have a poster of him in my room. When I was 10 or 11, he came to my hometown [in Idaho] a lot for his concerts.
Before her audition for the judges, David gave Paige Anne a little pep talk via video chat. About battling her nerves, David told her, Give her a moment to burst, let your whole system go, let it be a moment for you.
Before her performance, Paige Anne presented each of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryana Sour Patch Kids with a Tropical Snow-flavored snow cone in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she works. But this happy moment had a price: she said LDS Living that right after her audition she was on the Las Vegas Strip filming other promotional material for the episode when she got a call from the producers saying they needed her on the show. hotel as soon as possible.
The producer we worked with [outside] got a call and said, Paige is needed in the trial room right now! So I had to run half a mile to the hotel to do my little bit with Ryan Seacrest on snow cone making, and so one of my main memories from that whole experience now is just in progress. And I’m not athletic at all so I probably looked like a hot sweaty mess!!
Paige Anne also said LDS Living that she is grateful for the support she has always received from her family over the years and that her faith in God has also grown through this experience.
One thing I’ve learned throughout this competition is just to put [everything] in the hands of God, because sometimes I tend to get overwhelmed. In fact, it has brought me closer to my Heavenly Father because I have had to hand it over to him sometimes because I physically cannot stand it. At 16, it’s sometimes a lot to manage! It’s definitely a moment where I found myself closer to him and more in tune with the opportunity I have to talk to someone who is always by my side.
At the time of her audition, Paige Anne sang What About Us by P!nk and blew the judges away with the second half of her performance. Paige Annes’ vocal runs, range, maturity and passion garnered upvotes from Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. With two out of three judges voting to keep her, Paige Anne will now move on to Hollywood rounds later this season. She also says her biggest takeaway from her audition is to prove that Katy Perryher doesn’t vote badly.
She was my no, and she told me I wasn’t ready. But I really believe that I wouldn’t be on this path if I wasn’t ready. So I’m excited to see what my journey has in store for us and I’m really excited to share it with everyone.
You can watch his full audition and alumni pep talk Idol finalist David Archuleta in the video player below.
|
