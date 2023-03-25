Entertainment
American Idol Stars Return as Mentors on Hollywood Week Season 21 – Billboard
american idol will continue to honor the show’s long history by inviting seven past finalists to mentor season 21 contestants during Hollywood Week, which begins airing on ABC on Sunday, April 2. Returning idols are Justin Guarini (season 1), Clay Aiken (season 2), Jordin Sparks (season 6), David Archuleta (season 7), Phillip Phillips (season 11), Catie Turner (season 16) and Noah Thompson ( season 20).
“Having a mentor at Hollywood Week is something we’ve always wanted to explore,” said executive producer and showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick. Billboard. “We usually have over 150 people who come to Hollywood Week, so it’s hard to have a mentor who talks to everyone individually. I thought, “Who better to frame the Hollywood experience than the people who lived it. Jordin Sparks always talks about it so well. She thinks Hollywood Week was truly a perfect training ground for the music industry, all wrapped into this week. There’s no one better to frame this week than the people who went there, and now that we can build on 20 years of idols, it was amazing. People who came back this year were so excited to do it.
Explaining how this year’s Hollywood Week will be revamped, Michaels Wolflick said, “Over the past two years in the ABC era, we’ve risen to that kind of challenge. We would say, ‘Okay, you rock’. You are popular. You’re soul/R&B,” and it was becoming less relevant, as a lot of finalists were telling us, “I’m pop-soul.” “I’m country-rock.” There was a fuzzy genre thing going on. I so thought we should explore something else.
“This year, we gave all contestants one of three areas they wanted to work on: confidence, songwriting, or stage presence. It was my challenge to choose two people who would be applicable for confidence. Clay Aiken and David Archuleta were in total confidence. They both came in second place, and it was funny because when we first talked to them about it, they said, “I don’t I still don’t have full confidence.” I told them, ‘Yes, but you have more than you brought.’ For the songwriting category, we had Catie Turner and Phillip Phillips, who are both songwriters in their own right, and both in their respective seasons brought artistry to the show that we may not have seen. And for stage presence, we have Jordin Sparks and Justin Guarini, two people who ruled the stage in their own way and still do.
The seventh mentor is last season’s winner, Noah Thompson. “He gave motivational speeches and was able to talk about his experience last year. I can’t tell you how many people auditioned this year inspired by him. His friend Arthur signed Noah [to audition]so we had a lot of people secretly signing people, which was really cool.
Addressing the legacy of 21 seasons of IdolMichaels Wolflick says: “I think american idol is now like the NFL, where people train [whole] lives to come on the show. It’s now bigger than a TV show. It’s something you can aspire to be part of – young singers are born every day. As proof, the 15-year-old competitors of the current season were born during Idol’s seventh season, when Archuleta was on the show.
Michaels Wolflick, who joined the Idol the Season 2 production team, says, “If you come on the show, you’re part of the american idol old students. You are part of our story. This show has changed lives in so many different ways. When David Archuleta makes the news, it’s picked up everywhere. Even though he was on the show in 2008, people still have a passion for him. The investment is real. Carrie Underwood knows to this day when she performs in full arenas, there might be a good chunk of those people who voted for her. There is a special connection that all alumni have with the show. They like to give back to these people who arrive and to the people who come in love to talk to them.
Michaels Wolflick revealed to Billboard more … than Idol will be back in this 21st season, including the winner of season 2. “Clay and Ruben [Studdard]took place on May 21, 2003. They will return and perform at this year’s finale, 20 years to the day.
