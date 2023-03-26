Bollywood hits removed from Spotify

By Saundra Latham, Editor at LinkedIn News
Updated 2 days ago
Bollywood fans are angry after their favorite music disappeared from Spotify. The streaming firm has not entered into a new license agreement with Zee Music, the company that owns the rights to many Bollywood tracks. Disgruntled Spotify users have taken to Twitter with their complaints, and some even threaten to leave the platform for Apple Music. Spotify pledged to “continue our negotiations in good faith” to bring the music back, but as Billboard notes, Zee’s songs never returned to the Ganaa streaming app after a similar dispute last year.
Spotify’s removal of Bollywood songs from its platform due to a licensing issue with Zee Music Company is making headlines. This situation highlights the complexity of licensing and copyrights in the music industry, especially in India where laws and regulations are still evolving and multiple stakeholders are involved. The problem with Zee Music is not new, as the company did not renew its deal with another music app, Gaana, last year. In Spotify’s case, negotiations with Zee Music are said to have failed, resulting in the removal of thousands of Bollywood songs from the platform. This has understandably caused disappointment and frustration among many fans who rely on Spotify to access a diverse range of Indian music and discover new artists and genres. However, it is important to understand that music licensing is a complex process that involves negotiating agreements with publishers, rights holders and other intermediaries. In India, copyright laws are governed by the Copyright Act of 1957, which has been amended several times to keep up with the digital age. Nevertheless, many legal and technical challenges still need to be resolved to ensure a fair and transparent license for all parties involved. In conclusion, the situation with Spotify and Zee Music highlights the importance of legal and business acumen in the music industry and the need for ongoing dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders. Have you also relied on Spotify for your daily dose of desi music? #Spotify #copyright #intellectual property #bollywood #ExcelonIP
What is the music platform in India without Bollywood songs? Recently, the licensing deal between Spotify and Zee Music fell through resulting in the disappearance of some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, including Baar Baar Dekho’s Kala Chashma and the entire album Kalank, for n’ to name a few. Due to this, Spotify runs the risk of losing various listeners to competing platforms like Apple Music and Zee Music. Spotify said it would continue good faith negotiations with Zee Music to find a “creative solution”. So, there is still hope to recover our playlist. Why did this happen? This happened because they did not renew the copyright license agreement for the use of the songs. A streaming service such as Spotify must enter into licensing agreements with publishers and rightful owners in order to be allowed to play these tracks. Copyright law ensures that the original work belongs to the original creator, and each owner has the right to commercialize the copyright as they see fit. #EntertainmentLaw, #MusicLaw, #iprights
Many Bollywood fans were annoyed that some of their favorite tracks (like Gully Boy soundtrack) disappeared from Spotify. Some users have also claimed that they will stop using Spotify. Indeed, Zee Music Company, the owner of the content of these tracks, and Spotify could not agree on the terms of renewal of their license agreement. For context, Zee Music is approaching 100 million subscribers on YouTube and is the 10th most followed channel on the platform with over 40 billion monthly views on its videos. Spotify, by comparison, has over 480 million active monthly listeners. These numbers are not really comparable but give an indication that both have a strong reach. Great example of how large scale owners of something valuable (in this example Zee Music being the owner of the content) can have a strong influence on their distributors (in this case Spotify). It will be interesting to compare the share of Zee Musics revenue from Spotify versus other sources and how the removal of Zees content affects Spotify Indias DAUs. Comment and share if anyone has gone further here and done this analysis. On second thought: This is a good opportunity to check out the OG version of Divine and Naezy’s song Gully Boy. Their hard work in building desi rap and hip hop over the years has actually resulted in a mainstream movie about it and luckily Sony Music Entertainment has those rights so it’s still on Spotify
https://lnkd.in/de-cGXKr
#content #music #strategy #ownership #distribution
David Philp India-based music company Zee Music’s catalog has been removed from Spotify due to a licensing dispute. Zee is a huge Bollywood music organization and has the second largest YouTube channel in India. Amarjit Batra, managing director for India at Spotify, says that India is currently among the main markets for Spotify. What does this mean for Spotify? It’s no secret that they don’t pay their artists their fair share. Will deals like this change the types of deals that artists and companies Spotify will have to accept?
Spotify removes the catalog of Zee Music, one of India’s biggest national labels
https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com
The Mystery of Bollywood Songs Missing from Spotify: Exploring Music Licensing “Have you recently noticed that some of your favorite Bollywood hit songs are missing from your playlists? Let’s explore what happened and how music licensing works! 1 Spotify’s deal with track owners expired, leading to popular songs being removed.2 Users were left perplexed when they discovered gaps in their playlists, unsure of what to listen to next.3 Licenses music involves streaming services making deals with publishers and rights holders to supply their tracks – like Netflix and other platforms.4 When contracts expire, music can disappear if negotiations for a new deal fail. 5 Spotify and Zee Music, one of India’s largest entertainment companies, failed to close a license agreement, which caused this problem. 6 Spotify said it would continue “good faith negotiations” with Zee Music to find a “creative solution”, – so there is still hope! #bollywoodmusic #spotify #musiclicensing #str eaming #bollywoodsongs #musicindustry #licensing #intellectualproperty #iprights Verum Legal
#Spotify and #ZeeMusic failed to reach a licensing agreement and as a result Spotify removed the Zees music catalog. One thought I had after reading this news was: If #RecordLabels and #streaming companies are struggling to get along, then why aren’t labels launching their own platforms or platforms their own label? One of the biggest concerns that comes to mind is the possibility of an #Antitrust lawsuit at their hands. Antitrust law exists to prevent the concentration of economic power in one hand, thereby creating an unwarranted monopoly. In fact, in 2001, #SonyMusic and #UniversalMusic attempted to create Press Play, an online music store, not only did the store fail to gain traction, but it prompted an investigation by the US Department of Justice. So with Spotify and Zee, who is the winner here? The short answer is nobody. Spotify will lose some of its listeners to a competing platform like #AppleMusic and Zee Music, and rights holders, on the other hand, will lose the streaming revenue they would generate from a service. like Spotify. In the meantime, fans stay strong, hope Spotify picks up your songs or create a playlist on Youtube 😛 #EntertainmentLaw #MusicLaw #Copyright #MusicIndustry #Bollywood
Fans furious that Bollywood songs are being removed from Spotify
independent.co.uk
Unique perspectives from professionals around the world
Read and share reflections with a community that collaborates and helps each other
Join the community
Spotify removes Bollywood songs from its platform in copyright licensing issue! Spotify, launched in India in 2019, with the promise of having access to millions of songs across the world. But what is a song and music platform in India without Bollywood music? Recently, Spotify was forced to remove hundreds of popular Bollywood songs such as #malhari from #bajiroamastani, #kalachashma from #baarbaardekho! The platform announced that it had to remove these popular Bollywood songs because it did not renew the copyright license agreement for the use of these songs, with its owners, after the expiry of the old ones. . The owners here were ZeeMusic co.
Copyright law guarantees that: – each original work belongs to its original creator; – each owner has the right to market the protected work as he sees fit. When a copyright owner wants to commercialize their work, they do so using a license or royalty agreement. Third-party platforms, apps, and entities are prohibited from using the copyrighted works of other parties without having these agreements in place. Often we work with new age technology platforms that involve different forms of this content being posted, shared or created on their platform by users. In order to run these businesses smoothly, it is important to understand who owns these copyrights and how one can use these works without getting into a legal problem! #license #copyright #legal #technology #music #musiclicensing #musicindustry #licensing #intellectualproperty #iprights #ipr #intellectualpropertyrights #artistrights #medialaw #mediaandentertainment
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.linkedin.com/news/story/bollywood-hits-yanked-from-spotify-5198961/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related