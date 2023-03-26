Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce their divorce





Reese Witherspoon and former CAA agent Jim Toth announced Friday that they will be divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, Witherspoon and Toth wrote, “It is with great care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have spent so many wonderful years together and move forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for all that we have created together. Our highest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These questions are never easy and are extremely personal. We really appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time. The two married in March 2011 and were due to celebrate their 12th anniversary on Sunday. They share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee James. Witherspoon also has two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Ava and Deacon. Witherspoon and Toth met when he was a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, where Witherspoon is a client. In 2019, he left the agency to join the now defunct streamer Quibi. Although Witherspoon and Toth have kept their relationship fairly private, the pair were embroiled in a scandal in 2013 while they were arrested and briefly imprisoned in Atlanta, Georgia, after Toth was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Toth faced an impaired driving charge, while Witherspoon was arrested for disorderly conduct. She pleaded no contest and had to pay court costs, while Toth pleaded guilty to a DUI misdemeanor and was ordered to perform community service and an alcohol education program in addition to paying a fine. In recent years, Witherspoon has become one of the most sought after producers through her Hello Sunshine banner, which has produced acclaimed films and TV series including Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, Daisy Jones & the Six and the Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher rom-com Your place or mine. In 2021, Witherspoon sold part of the business to Kevin A. Mayer and Tom Staggs Blackstone-backed Candle Media for $900 million. 2023 Variety Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media; Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

