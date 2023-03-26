What Trump learned about manipulating Pal Vince McMahon





The world of professional wrestling was once sold as real. Viewers learned that the fights, rivalries, and storylines were all real, otherwise known as the phenomenon called kayfabe. Then, former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon turned the tables. According to author Abraham Josephine Riesman, who recently wrote a biography on McMahon, the wrestling ringleader pivoted to and then codified an entertainment strategy that Riesman calls neo-kayfabe, where it’s made known that everything is actually fake, but , viewers are teased with guesses that there may be some truth to it. Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, embroiderer, Amazon MusicOr Covered. You start with the assumption, Hey, everything is wrong here. But guess what? The two guys who have the game tonight, they actually hate each other, says Riesman, who came on this episode of The New Abnormal Politics Podcast talk about this book, Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the destruction of America. Not only has this tactic worked for WWE, but the technique of coercing people back for more has seeped into the world of politics and Donald Trump. Indeed, as Riesman reports, McMahon and Trump are friends, and it seems Trump learned a thing or two from his longtime friend. Wrestling used to do that before politics, but now we have this political neo-kayfabe where you have people in the Trump vein standing up and saying this wild mix of indescribable truth and outright falsehood and a whole lot of stuff in between. And you say it all with an equal level of commitment. And that confuses people. And when people are confused, they don’t disconnect you, Riesman tells podcast co-host Andy Levy. In fact, they listen while it’s outrageous and thrilling, they listen to understand what’s real and what’s not. Also in this episode: Riesman delves into how McMahon’s strategy may have seeped into the world of politics, the story of McMahon and Trump’s friendship, and whether there’s any truth behind the one of the greatest quotes from his book: Vince McMahon is the closest thing to a friend that Trump has. More! Andy and Danielle Moodie talk about the Republican war on oats and almond milk and argue that if TikTok goes down, Meta and Twitter should go with it. Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple podcast, Spotify, Amazon And embroiderer.

