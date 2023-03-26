Ed Sheeran Album Special Show | Entertainment





Ed Sheeran has announced a special concert to support his new album “Subtract”. The 32-year-old singer-songwriter and his collaborator, Aaron Dessner of The National, will take the stage in Brooklyn on April 10 to perform the album “all way through.” The album isn’t due out until May 5, so audiences at the show will be among the first to hear “Subtract” in its entirety. Ed wrote on Instagram: “I’m playing another special album show at the Kings Theater in New York on April 10th. Me and @aarondessner will be playing Subtract throughout with a full band. These shows are going to be some of the most magical of my life. career, I can’t wait for this one. We rehearsed this on Monday and I can’t describe how excited I am. Aaron also wrote: “Excited to announce that I will be playing another special show at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn on April 10th with @teddysphotos and an amazing group of close friends and collaborators. Well play the album we have done, Subtract, all the way through. I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Dessner and Sheeran were first introduced by Taylor Swift, when he helped produce Ed’s song “Run” with Taylor, from the album Red (Taylors Version). He previously shared on Instagram, “I was introduced to @teddysphotos via @taylorswift when I helped produce their song ‘Run’ for Taylor’s Version of Red last year. It was special for me to hear two old friends sing together and bring the past to life – and an interesting way to meet someone, first working on music remotely before meeting in person Some time later we met in New York to dinner and talked at length about music and life. It was so relaxed and like we already knew each other. Thinking about Ed’s music, I realized I was hearing things in my head that I thought I could explore, musical ideas that would allow for more space and bring out what I admire about his guitar playing and amazing voice. I spent some time sketching out these ideas and shared a file with Ed. A few months later, in the winter of 2021, he started writing to them and sometimes sending them several song ideas a day, inspired by a very difficult time he was going through in his life. I could really relate to how he felt and was eager to help make those songs come true. “We then met to work in England in early 2022 and completed over 30 songs together in a week. I’m so excited to share that 14 of the songs we’ve done in this time include Ed’s 6th album ‘subtract’ which will be out on May 5. I couldn’t be more proud of this record and the vulnerability and honesty that Ed has shown in making these songs with me. There is something deeply vulnerable about and ultimately cathartic and therapeutic in turning sadness, pain and anxiety into music. , thereby turning darkness into light and sharing those feelings with others. That’s what “subtracting” does so well and I can’t wait you all hear it. Thank you so much Ed for trusting me to help him on his journey as an artist. I continue to feel so grateful to have the opportunity to make music with so many of friends, new and old, and e discover how the community grows and grows (sic).”

