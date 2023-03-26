Search | Culture & Leisure

At the time of this writing, it was too cloudy to see anything, so back to the topic of weather proverbs. There are many popular sayings that refer to the weather. A very old saying goes: it’s raining cats and dogs. And although there have been cases of fish rain, there have never been cases of cats or dogs. However, there is another weather proverb I came across while researching the ring around the moon, its red skies at night, sailors’ delight. Red sky in the morning, the sailors are warned. Please note that this is a weather proverb and not a saying, which means it is true. This saying is so old that it has its roots in the Bible (Matthew 16:2-3).
The way we see colors in clouds is similar to how we see the ring around the moon, light hits ice or dust particles and bends as it passes through it and the color is determined by the size of the wavelength. Red has the longest wavelength while blue has the shortest.
When red is visible at sunset, it means light is hitting a high concentration of dust particles in the clouds, which is a sign of high pressure and stable air. In other words, good weather is coming. Whereas a red sunrise basically means the opposite. This means that the anticyclonic system has already passed and a storm could arrive. As a rule, time moves from west to east. Also, dark red clouds mean that the water content of the clouds and the atmosphere is high. So there could also be a chance of rain.
This saying was popular among farmers and obviously sailors. Both were known to use the moon to predict the weather. One of my favorite astronomy sites is Almanac.com; they publish books predicting the weather a year in advance! They say the secret to being able to do it with 80% accuracy is to use the moon.
I have often noted that they list the best days and that is for everything from cooking to cutting hair to encourage growth or to discourage growth or size; pretty much anything you can think of, especially on a farm and it’s all based on the phase of the moon.
You may recall I shared this and after COVID I decided to wait to cut my hair until the date he said it would encourage growth and it worked. So now I make sure to get my hair cut on one of those dates and if I can’t I’ll wait until the next month!
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up”.
