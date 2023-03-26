History clues: Arboriculture is a failure for many | News, Sports, Jobs

The Great Plains seemed a strange place to many newcomers. This land had no forests. Many people who decided to take advantage of the Homestead Act came from states with large forests. The Homestead Act did not grant a single farmer enough land to earn a living; however, they could add land under the Timber Growing Act.

Senator Phineas W. Hitchcock of Nebraska sponsored the original Timber Culture Act, which Congress approved on March 3, 1873, March 13, 1874, and June 14, 1878 for “Encouraging Timber Growth in the Western Prairies”. The bill allowed settlers to claim an additional 160 acres if they planted trees on 40 acres of that quarter section to solve the lack of wood problem.

Those who could claim were heads of households (whether or not they were 21), husbands, sons, or widows, or anyone, male or female, over the age of 21 who was a citizen of the United States. United or having declared their intention to become so.

A single entry could be made by the same individual for a quarter section of land without timber, but as many entries could be made in the same section as there would be aggregation of a quarter of a whole section. Family colonies like the Lucas Colony from Iowa had settled north of Clarke, ND. The father, three sons and three daughters entered 960 acres. Two other boys and girls exercised their rights upon arrival. They also took homesteads and tree-growing concessions amounting to 960 acres. The total area for people in one family was 2,240 acres. That’s what a family could do in

this country in the late 1880s!

The plaintiffs had to plant trees according to the plan provided by law. Of the quarter section authorized for arboriculture, 10 acres were to be planted with trees as follows:

The first year, five acres had to be cleared. In the second year, these five acres were to be cultivated into a crop and another five acres broken. In the third year, the first five acres should be planted with wood seed, cuttings or trees and the other five acres planted with a crop.

In the fourth year the next five acres were to be planted with timber seeds, or cuttings, or trees, and the first five acres with timber properly cultivated. The woods allowed in the program were ash, alder, birch, beech, black walnut, linden, locust, larch, maple, elderberry boxwood, oak, pine, cedar, chestnut, cottonwood, elm, fir, spruce, hickory, honey locust, buttonwood or sycamore, white willow and whitewood or tulip tree.

Those who applied to grow trees had between five and eight years to complete the required ten acres of wood. It had to be continually cultivated, and if destroyed by locusts, drought, or other mishaps, it had to be replaced. In such cases, an extension of time was permitted.

The final proof

A patent for the land would be issued upon the expiration of eight years from the date of entry, or at any time within five years if the applicant presented evidence by two credible witnesses that at least 2 700 trees had been planted on the acres and that 875 of the living and thriving trees were growing on each acre, or 6,750 in all, at the time of the evidence.

Groves of main and smaller trees have been mapped. There were long forms to fill out, including the size of these trees and their number. The applicant had to bring credible witnesses to the land office to attest that the requirements were met.

Many homesteaders have found the requirements of this law nearly impossible to meet. If it didn’t rain the year the trees were planted, they died. The cost of the trees and labor required for planting was too high for most farmers.

The Fargo U.S. Land Office, which looked after the Red River Valley and the country west of 100 miles, had done nearly double the business in 1878 than in 1877. 256 claims encompassed 39,240 acres against 1,450 amounting to 225,688 acres. , respectively. Farm entries at the same time numbered 274 claims with 34,690 acres in 1877 and 1,339 claims with 149,770 acres in 1878.

Often farmers and ranchers saw the law to get free use of land during those years. They would file a claim for the tree crop but did not prove. In the meantime, they could cultivate or graze their livestock without investing in land or a house. They would then have increased their income to buy more land.

The Timber Culture Act was passed to prevent abuse of the original Homestead Act in 1862.

In 1900, farmers and scientists knew that trees would not create more precipitation. Farmers found that the trees slowed the wind blowing over the topsoil on their farms and protected the crops. Farmers said a line of trees also stopped blowing snow, causing snowdrifts to melt across their fields in the spring.

The Timber Tree Culture Act has not proven very effective in establishing forests or woodlots in areas that had no tree cover to begin with, either due to poor management or hail and drought. The law was repealed in 1891.

One of the pioneers in establishing tree plantations in North Dakota was the Great Northern Railway Co. This company planted many acres of tree belts along its tracks for the purpose of establishing living and growing trees that would supplant the snow fences, which were to be erected. every year at great expense. The railway’s first plantings date back to 1905, and by 1909 it had planted over 96,000 trees.