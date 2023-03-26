The greater friendliness of the Keokuks has also been the source of one of its biggest controversies. Its merits, or lack thereof, have been debated time and time again over the years by community leaders in the Chamber of Commerce. It pitted one retailer against another with opposing views, and it was repeatedly dropped due to lack of donations to sustain it. He was kicked out of Main Street and court battles ensued to hold on to it. It took place in Joyce Park in a muddy ballpark; at Victory Park along the waterfront in a buggy, he was squeezed in a tight circle around Keosippi Square, the political strings were pulled and there was a henna row with the Iowa Highway Commission while being the buddy .

It was called Keokuks Free Fall Carnival Free Street Fair and Fall Festival, and in recent years it has been touted as the biggest street fair in the world, which might well be true if it weren’t for a misnomer for the recent lack of rue!

Whether or not he increases retail in the few days he’s here, there are a number of things that seem certain: he’s proven popular with the public, drawing thousands into the community, and no substitute has yet been devised to provide anywhere near the identity that Street Fair has with Keokuk alumni, whether they still attend the festival or not, remember when it was their highlight fun of the year, and today’s youth deserve as much. It’s become almost a nostalgic thing.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the origin of the Keokuk Street Fair, and a fitting gift might just be the privilege of holding it again on Main Street, where it belongs.

The first street fair was held September 6–10, 1898. with local merchants subscribing to a fund to make it possible. It was the year the Spanish-American War ended with landslide victories, and as the gathering of the base troops approached, everyone was in high spirits and eager to celebrate.

Street fairs, like most fairs, were plagued by rain, and the first in 1896 was no exception. But after two soggy days, the weather cleared and around 30,000 people attended. As news of the first fair spread, a special excursion train was brought to Keokuk from Peoria for the final day.

Conceived during a commercial promotion, it was considered a success. Everyone involved shook hands and pledged to make this an annual event. The 1699 fair was held October 3–7, with later dates in September or October. The continuity was interrupted a number of times during the part of this century, but yet in the 1930s the event was still an autumn celebration. Other than an occasional rainstorm the weather was mostly woods although we remembered the need to carry sheep. coats lined several times to protect against the cold.

The first fair, like most of those that followed. had a full program of free acts. There was a double trapeze on 12th and Main, a stage on 10th, a combined mage and aerial apparatus on 8th, a stage on 6th, a high wire act on 5th, and stages on 3rd and 4th streets on Main.

A highlight of the original fair and many others that followed early on were the flower parades which brought out the family phaetons and cars well used as colorful floats on which owners spent large sums of money. money in their efforts to surpass themselves.

The main act in 1898 was presented by the Great Leondo, who rolled a ball up and down a spiral slope at the 9th and Main and, in his nightly performances, played with Roman candles and fires fireworks exploding around him. The Battle of Santiago also unfolded with spectacular fireworks at Hubinger Park. There was also an illuminated balloon ride.

High-flying acts have always made headlines. The first and perhaps the most important was the Great Davenport played in 1899 between the Old Estes House and the Ayres Building. Others to follow were Herr Grenada and Almox Grenada, and Will Hill. In the 1930s, Rita and Dun delighted crowds on the wire between what is now Wrights Fashion and the building Gibsons had just left.

Other thrilling acts included top divers climbing ladders 80 feet or more, dipping a head into a five-foot-deep tank of water. And who can forget the beautiful DArcy sisters who performed for several years on the pole and slid for life near Seventh and Main?

Many of these acts, some of the best available in the world, were brought to Keokuk by KC Whetstone, the Mr. Theatrical of Keokuk for many years.

There was no public wedding at the first fair, this feature was added a few years later. In 1925 there was a double wedding, one of which was between Miss Nellie Purdy and Mr Dolphus Hutchens, although early fairs were sponsored by the Old Commercial Club, Chamber of Commerce or Sales Division at the detail of this organization when the street fair was revived in 1932, the Keokuk Jaycees were given the responsibility of managing the public weddings (see photo).

In recent years, the Jaycees have taken over full sponsorship of Street Fair and made a living out of it to help fund their many charitable and civic projects.

Street Fair weddings in the 1930s included Mr. and Mrs. Weston Tuttle, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Davis, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hasper and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph; and Mrs. Charles Hasper; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jobe; and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brewer.

Carnival rides have always played their festive role, with many coming with huge railroad shows traveling across the country on rails and sleepers. Some of these biggies included Hennies Bros., Sols Liberty Shows and Royal American Shows. The street fair has always been lucky enough to attract national-caliber carnivals, and Jaycees’ contracts with Al Kuntz and Century 21 shows have kept it that way.

Interesting insights into past fairs include: When an exciting feature was a car ride. Smith Hamill, parking his car on Fifth and Main and giving people the thrill of a ride in his new mode of transportation for ten cents. The craze for the return ball, a small rubber ball attached to an elastic cord that was shaken to passers-by. Special trains with up to eight cars, all full, arriving at the depots for the fair. Steamboats bringing excursions from Burlington and Quincy. Vacant store buildings used by church societies to serve busy dinner parties. A moving image in a black tent gave the town its first look at the movies and was a never-before-seen new slideshow, and oh, how they twinkled!

Although the street fair is a time when everyone is happy, carefree and having a good time, some were spoiled.

There was a murder in 1901 as tragedy unfolded in the wake of the fair when Captain Dundy of Nauvoo was killed, likely following a drunken fight. During some, it became the practice of medical students to surround any of them with members of the fair sex and parade them merrily down the street with the accompaniment of hilarious songs. , but others joined in, and occasional uproars ensued which put a black eye on the fair. In 1907, a firm order was issued by the Chief of Police, notifying that the throwing of confetti, the use of feather dusters, the throwing of talcum powder, and the bombardment with return bullets would not be tolerated.

It has been a great tradition, and the Jaycees should be commended for the energies they devote to preserving this legacy. Keokuk welcomes you to the world’s largest street fair, 1973 style, June 11-16.