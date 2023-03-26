Victoriana drenched in Red Bull, in FX high expectations

Dickens is debauched by sex, drugs and gunfire in a new adaptation of Great Expectations, streaming on Hulu. The six-part FX/BBC miniseries is a Red Bull-soaked slice of Victoriana that confesses, sometimes too brashly, that this is no PBS business. British writer Steven Knight (the creator of Peaky Blinders, who also adapted A Christmas Carol for television, in 2019) casts gothic and colonial shadows on the beloved bildungsroman, which follows Pip, an orphan whose aspirations to become a gentleman are funded by a mysterious benefactor. In Knights’ tale, Pip learns that few fortunes are made without addressing the misfortunes of others. Traditionalists will balk at the shows many deviations from the novel and, presumably, its blue-lit edginess, but this energetic remix doesn’t betray the spirit of the original. Dickens’ heavy social conscience, character-driven scenes and absurd plots are all deftly distilled.

Much like Adam and Eve realizing their nakedness in the Garden of Eden, the Pip books come to learn about shame, striving to improve his status after being humiliated for his lowly background. Knights Pip (played by Tom Sweet as a young teenager) owes as much to Disney as it does to Dickens. A born dreamer, he is raised by his sister (Hayley Squires), who is as mean as any fairytale stepmother, and her sweet blacksmith husband, Joe (Owen McDonnell). Pip is reputed to be the smartest boy in town; he recites Shakespeare to himself during the day and lies awake late at night, watching the ships on the Thames set sail for all corners of the Empire. He intends to embark in just a few years, thinking of making a fortune in the ivory trade. Creatures that must be sacrificed for their teeth and tusks, he seems to spare no thought. The world stretches out before the boys and men of this age, and their moral imaginations can barely keep up.

Still, there is plenty of wild terrain just beyond the village of Pips. Hidden among the swamps and mist that Pilot Director Brady Hood imbues with an eerie supernatural, lie two prison ship escapees: Magwitch (Johnny Harris) and Compeyson (Trystan Gravelle), deadly enemies whose the convoluted story will eventually be revealed. Hungry and still chained up, Magwitch sneaks up on Pip and threatens the boy to fetch him bread and a filean act that will prove fatal.

Shortly after, Pip is summoned to Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman), who is interested in him for his intellect. (As her uncle Pumblechook, played by Matt Berry, puts it, Pip is an orchid growing wild in the filth of a stable.) Onscreen, as on the page, Miss Havisham is a living ghost: years after being abandoned at the altar, she parades around her artfully abandoned mansion in a soiled wedding dress, declaiming the fickleness of love. In the book, Dickens does not dwell on the origin of his family’s wealth (although it is implicitly based on their land holdings), whereas Knight clearly made the source of his generational wealth the trade of opium and slaves.

Under Miss Havisham’s supervision, Pip must provide companionship for his adopted daughter, Estella (Chloe Lea), who, a century later, would have some stuff to talk about on a therapist’s couch. Although instinctively cold to Pip, Estella is happy to fulfill her hopes of one day joining her caste. A gentleman has only to observe good manners with those who are members of his own class, she informs him. Those below are to be used. Pips’ ambition blinds him to obvious inference: he too is being used.

The title’s high expectations refer to Pips’ desires, which Miss Havisham initially harbors, planning to destroy them as she grows older. (Her character is an extravagant addition to Colman’s royal ogress bestiary; she is both monstrous and tragically human, destroyed by self-pity and her own wealth, allowing her to live forever in a single moment. heartbreak.) Despite their strained mother-daughter relationship, Miss Havisham and Estella (played as a young woman by Shalom Brune-Franklin) are united in their belief that Pips’s upward social mobility cannot be achieved without a debasement of her soul. A gentleman seeks pleasures regardless of questions of morality, they tell newly grown Pip (Fionn Whitehead) on his eighteenth birthday. (Their gift to him is a fall out with a cheerful prostitute.) All the while, Miss Havisham encourages Pip to fall in love with Estella, plotting to deny their union as her revenge on the male species.

The early episodes of the miniseries are propelled by a tension: between Pips yearning to escape the stagnation of his sleepy village and the growing signs that the elaborate upper-class niceties he finds so enchanting are also distracting from a exploitative brutality. Pip is not entirely unscrupulous; he backs down when a merchant, admiring the handcuffs Joe has forged for the prisoners, tries to order a large number of chains for the African cargo. But he is not too virtuous to accept Miss Havisham’s suggestion that he sell some of his opium to buy finer clothes. Soon, Pip is whisked away to London by a lawyer named Jaggers (charismatically sounding Ashley Thomas, vampirically costumed, face covered in scars), who has been hired by Pips’ anonymous benefactor to help the young man’s social mobility. Jaggers only knows one way. I’ll teach you, he told Pip, to be a rat first, then a snake, then a vulture. Then, with blood dripping from your beak, I’ll teach you to be a gentleman. (The dialogue doesn’t sound much like Dickens, but its lively flesh adds to the propulsive pace of the show.)

After Miss Havisham, Jaggers, who plays a bigger role in the show than in the book, is the most compelling character to watch. he grimaces in turn and enjoys putting Pip to the test. A cautionary tale of the kind of mercenary, unstoppable force Pip would have to become to survive London here, a den of manure and despair. Jaggers gradually reveals a rapidly deteriorating sympathy for his protege. When he suggests Pip take opium to get through his working days, he might be protecting what’s salvageable from the young man’s soul or hastening his decline so he can flee the city faster.

London has rarely looked less inviting; hard and austere, it is reminiscent of a chessboard, where players are constantly vying for dominance. The near-monochrome palette of the city scenes reflects the series’ Manichaean worldview of the corrupt rich and the largely benevolent poor, embodied most clearly by Joe, as well as Pips’ childhood friend Biddy (played in as a daughter by Bronte Carmichael and as a young wife by Laurie Ogden). The allusions to the sins of the British Empire that Knight introduces into Pips’ tale are provocative, reminding viewers of where much of England’s wealth at that time came from and at whose expense. But the power of this critique is somewhat undermined by its application to a world so different from ours, with few gray areas. The adaptation is then best enjoyed, as Pips dives into action-packed and visually lush hell, and ultimately escapes from hell.

Dickens wrote two endings to Great Expectations. Knight provides yet another. One could certainly nitpick at its feminist revisionism, which annoys far more than the show’s other anachronisms, like its race-blind casting. The various updates for modern sensibilities lend unusual depth to Estella, but, as in the novel, Pips’ infatuation with her never outweighs the need for a plot. The driving force behind his actions is a scheme that we accept rather than feel. But it’s also to Knights’ credit that her populist, twilight vision is as cohesive as she is. It satisfactorily links the stories of many threads, including those of the two doomed, and carefully resolves its central thematic conflicts, arguably better than the author. This adaptation could be rightly accused of not trusting contemporary viewers to care about Dickens’ world. But luring it into ours gave its own B-movie chills.