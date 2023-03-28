Entertainment
Blue Lights review don’t sleep on this incredibly tense cop show in Belfast | Television
JIt’s a busy and productive time for high-profile crime dramas, so you could be forgiven for thinking, Oh my God, not another. Don’t sleep on Blue Lights, though; its well-crafted, incredibly tense and thrilling stuff, created by The Salisbury Poisonings Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson. Set in Belfast, it follows three extremely green new recruits to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who still have two months of their probation to serve. If this action-packed opening is anything to go by, these two months aren’t going to pass quietly.
As in Grays Anatomy, the idea of throwing a bunch of naive newcomers into a horribly stressful and dangerous environment for which they are inevitably unprepared guarantees anything but excitement. Here, our three recruits are Grace (Sin Brooke), a former social worker and single mother in her early 40s, who changed careers in her 40s; Annie (Katherine Devlin), a hard-partying, surface-tough young woman who has to lie about her chosen profession in her private life. What kind of asshole applies to the fast lane? she asks rudely in the staff room. Advance the crestfallen Tommy (Nathan Braniff), serious, hardworking and in the fast lane, though he must hone his interpersonal skills if he has any hope of possessing authority. We are thrown straight into the fray with a high-speed car chase through narrow country roads. Remember your training, Grace, take the gun, says her tutor, Stevie (Martin McCann), which is certainly more treacherous than having to remember how everyone likes their tea.
The placement of the blue lights in Belfast provides layers of social and political complexity, making the city’s police a fascinating setting for the theatre. The legacy of sectarian violence persists. Older, more experienced officers know what is worth pursuing, and why, and what is best left alone. In some areas, the police are withdrawn, intrusive, unwanted and outnumbered. You’re a brave little peeler, aren’t you? says a young man on a bicycle, taunting the officers who are there to deliver bad news to a neighbor. The notion of policing by consent is pushed to the breaking point.
Stevie warns Grace that there should be strict limits on their tenure. We do what we can on D-Day. That’s it. This is where the job ends, he warns her, suspicious of her idealistic intentions. As is often the case with TV cops, it’s hard for them to leave him at the station. Also, there’s a lot more going on than the usual shift work. There are MI5 agents in the city, operating undercover, whose clandestine operations regularly intersect with some of the seemingly routine cases. The car chase turns out to be linked to James McIntyre (John Lynch lookalike Eric Cantona), the boss of an organized crime gang who seems untouchable and whose family has far more authority on the streets than the probationers do. never will.
It’s filled with technical vernacular and terminology, explained just enough that it doesn’t sound like a foreign language, but not enough to drag you out of the action. One family are frequent fliers, known to police, written off as non hopefuls. Legislation is cited, rules are memorized and recited, and legal niceties are thrown back at them. These bastards know the law better than us half the time, grumbles mid-level boss Inspector Johnson (Jonathan Harden), whose primary role seems to be to fool absolutely everyone in sight. He tries to put out the fires, but it’s like all he got was a water gun. It’s a mess.
There’s gallows humor, but it’s also sometimes brutal. A young officer attempts to stop and search a known offender; she is punched in the face for her troubles. A bad batch of drugs flattens users across town and causes a ripple effect that extends far beyond familiar gang lines. Actions have consequences, that’s a given, but every action here relies on so many fragile interconnected factors that it’s impossible to guess the direction something will take. Add to that a lack of experience and unfamiliarity with the job, and it’s only a matter of time before it escalates into disaster.
This drama shares some of its DNA with The Responder, though it has a slightly less cynical edge and a more complex political and historical landscape at its core. He leaves so many tantalizing threads just waiting to come undone. What is real and what is a configuration? What counts as courage and what is sheer stupidity? At the end of the first episode, I am captivated.
