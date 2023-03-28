Entertainment
Priyanka Reveals the Real Reason She Looked for Work in the US: I Never Said That | Bollywood
Actress Priyanka Chopra has, for the first time, revealed the real reason why she started looking for work in the United States, away from Bollywood. Priyanka was already among Bollywood’s biggest stars when she decided to give her music career a chance in America. She has now revealed that she is not the happiest with the work she is getting from Bollywood. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘no sample size’ comment against stylist divides the internet)
Speaking to Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka said she was going to talk about the real reason she was looking for work in the US for the first time, as she felt safe during their conversation. She said Anjula Acharia from Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her when she was filming for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked if she would be interested in a musical career in the United States.
Priyanka at the time was also looking for a way out of Bollywood. I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was a little tired of politics and said I had need a break, she said. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave the movies that I didn’t want to have but I would need to hit on certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like doing it, she added.
So when this music thing happened, I was like fuck, I’m going to America,” she said. She mentioned all the singing stars she worked with such as Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not pan out, she soon realized that she was much better at my day job.
Then someone suggested that she also try acting roles in the United States. Which she did and eventually landed the lead role in ABC’s Quantico. Since then, Priyanka has been seen in Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, The White Tiger and will soon be headlining her second show, Citadel. She also has a movie coming out in May, Love Again.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-moved-to-hollywood-as-she-had-beef-with-people-in-bollywood-i-ve-never-said-this-101679945522634.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Here’s why Netanyahu’s court review has Israel on edgeExBulletin
- Lovlina Borgohain news: Lovlina Borgohain becomes world champion! Prime Minister Modi, Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan praise Assam boxer
- Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because she had ‘beef’ with Bollywood people: ‘I was pushed into a corner, I was tired of politics’
- Michigan hockey blows out Colgate, 11-1
- City responds to W5 program for asbestos cement water pipe
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Solomon Islands | world News
- Rana Sanaullah Khan triggers backlash demanding removal of Imran Khans after failed assassination
- Mentions of climate change in scripted entertainment are largely absent
- To foster innovation, look for product management talent in unexpected places
- Alternative fuel infrastructure: Interim agreement for more refueling and refueling stations across Europe
- Chinese Xi Jinping holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, backs Saudi Arabia-Iran talks
- Analysis: Why Israel’s Instability Matters to the United States