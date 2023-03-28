Priyanka Reveals the Real Reason She Looked for Work in the US: I Never Said That | Bollywood

Actress Priyanka Chopra has, for the first time, revealed the real reason why she started looking for work in the United States, away from Bollywood. Priyanka was already among Bollywood’s biggest stars when she decided to give her music career a chance in America. She has now revealed that she is not the happiest with the work she is getting from Bollywood. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘no sample size’ comment against stylist divides the internet) Priyanka Chopra has spoken about the real reason why she started making music in the United States. (AFP)

Speaking to Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka said she was going to talk about the real reason she was looking for work in the US for the first time, as she felt safe during their conversation. She said Anjula Acharia from Desi Hits spotted her in a music video and called her when she was filming for Saat Khoon Maaf. She asked if she would be interested in a musical career in the United States.

Priyanka at the time was also looking for a way out of Bollywood. I was pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me I had beef with people I’m not good at playing this game so I was a little tired of politics and said I had need a break, she said. This music story gave me the opportunity to go to another part of the world, not to crave the movies that I didn’t want to have but I would need to hit on certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require crawling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like doing it, she added.

So when this music thing happened, I was like fuck, I’m going to America,” she said. She mentioned all the singing stars she worked with such as Pitbull, Will.I.Am, Pharell Williams and even met JayZ. However, when the music career did not pan out, she soon realized that she was much better at my day job.

Then someone suggested that she also try acting roles in the United States. Which she did and eventually landed the lead role in ABC’s Quantico. Since then, Priyanka has been seen in Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, The White Tiger and will soon be headlining her second show, Citadel. She also has a movie coming out in May, Love Again.