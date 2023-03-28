Check out this year’s San Bernardino County Fairentertainment lineup

The San Bernardino County Fair will return in May and June with a new series of grandstand entertainment, which includes singers making their first appearance in High Desert.

Celebrating its 76th year, the fair takes place in Victorville on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29 and June 2-4, with live music, carnival rides, food, games, vendors, animals, exhibits and many surprises.

Dirt and Concert Series

The SBC Fair Dirt series kicks off May 27 with Monster Truck Mayhem, where trucks will battle it out with box jumps and transitions.

During the May 28 demolition derby, vehicles will smash and crash as they battle for dominance in the locally produced event that has grown in popularity over the years for fans and drivers alike. Entries are being accepted for vehicles that will participate in the open class derby.

The May 29 Bull Riding event will feature cowboys and cowgirls of all ages hanging out as they bust sheep and ride bulls to the sound of cheering fans.

Each Dirt Series event requires a separate ticket purchase outside of show admission.

The three-day Sunland Ford concert series will feature Mexican singer Ana Brbara and country singer Michael Ray, whose performances also require the purchase of a separate ticket.

The Night of Faith concert with Crowder is free with fair entry.

Ana Brbara

This year’s Mainstage Concert Series lineup kicks off June 2 with iconic singer Ana Brbara, who won an Icon Award at the 30th Annual BMI Latin Awards in Los Angeles.

Born Altagracia Ugalde Motta, Brbara is the first regional Mexican composer to receive an award, recognizing her nearly three-decade career in the music industry, according to Variety.

Brbara’s musical style is often categorized as ranchera, which includes elements of Latin pop and Norteo, regional music from northern Mexico.

As a teenager, Brbara was a beauty queen before achieving stardom as a singer. In 1988, she became Miss San Luis Potos, then represented her state in the Miss Mexico beauty pageant sponsored by Miss Universe.

She first rose to celebrity status in Mexico in the mid-90s and was soon crowned “La Reina Grupera”, for dominating the grupero movement, a genre of regional Mexican music.

Brbara released his self-titled debut album in 1994 and has since created music in genres ranging from grupero to pop and mariachi, amassing 11 studio albums.

Bárbara’s hit singles include Pray and Pray, Lo Busquú, Fruta Prohibida and Quise Olvidar.

She also won a Latin Grammy for Best groupero album and a Grammy nomination for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album.

In 1994, she signed with the musical company Televisas, Fonovisa. Under the Fonovisa label, she launched her first CD, the eponymous Ana Brbara. His song, Sacdeme (Shake Me), became a hit in Mexico.

His popularity peaked with albums such as La Trampa (1995) and Ay, Amor (1996) and hits like “No Se Que Voy a Hacer”, “Me Asusta Pero Me Gusta” and “Ya No Te Creo Nada”, according to All Music.

Brbara rose to international fame following the death of Mexican-American singer Selena in 1995.

Michael Ray

Ray, who will perform on June 3, recently mentioned his appearance at SBC Fair when announcing a batch of tour dates for 2023, which began in February and will continue through the summer.

“I want you all to come see us this year, listen to some NEW MUSIC and know that my band and I will take great care of this moment because it means so much to us!! See you soon!!” says Ray.

In addition to touring, Ray worked on new music with producer Michael Knox. The country singer released his latest full album, Amos, in June 2018.

He followed the album with a seven-track EP titled Higher Education in August 2021, according to Taste of Country.

More recently, the singer said he’s been reflecting on life and spending time with his family.

My love affair with the music business was beginning to weigh on me, Ray said in a press release. Things really come into focus when you take the time to live a small life. I feel like the music we write has real intent and is focused on the next chapter.”

Ray said he’s recently discovered, especially through spending time with his family, that there’s a lot of life you miss when you’re down, doubling down on your job.

Originally from Florida, Ray was first introduced to music by his grandfather, a local country and gospel musician, who taught him how to play the guitar. His grandfather also gave Ray his first performance experience, leaving him to follow shows at various assisted living facilities and community centers.

He was also inspired by classic country artists such as Porter Wagoner, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.

As a teenager, Ray broadened his musical tastes by listening to more modern artists like Garth Brooks, while dabbling in rock and hip-hop.

By the time Ray graduated from high school in 2006, he had decided to pursue his passion for country music.

Ray skipped the Nashville stage and formed a band and began playing a steady string of shows all over South Florida.

He slowly built up a loyal following, a fan base that grew significantly after a Lakeland DJ put his music on regular rotation.

Ray quickly headlined the Orlando House of Blues and sold out all over Florida. By 2010, he was performing to audiences across the country.

In 2012, he appeared on the CW talent contest “The Next.” Ray was an audience favorite on the show and eventually won the top prize.

After the show Ray signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell and in 2014 released the hit single “Kiss You in the Morning”.

His full major label debut, Michael Ray, followed in 2015 on Warner Music Nashville. The set reached number four on the Country Albums Chart and spawned two more singles with “Real Men Love Jesus” and “Think a Little Less”.

Over the next few years Ray toured extensively before returning to the studio alongside producer Scott Hendricks, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Trace Adkins.

In 2018, Ray released his album, Amos, which included the Top 20 country single “Get to You”. Amos debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart when it was released in June.

“One That Got Away” became Rays’ second Top Ten Country Airplay hit, reaching number three. “Her World or Mine” closed Amos’ run of 2019, reaching 22 on the Country Airplay Billboard.

The non-LP single “Whiskey and Rain” followed in 2020. It would eventually anchor Higher Education, the EP Ray released in August 2021.

Crowd

David Crowder is a Texas-based contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter known for his varied fusion of pop, rock, folk, electronic, bluegrass, and hip-hop.

Crowder found success in the early 2000s as the frontman of the cult David Crowder Band. Over the next decade, his band won numerous Dove Awards for their inspiring rock sound.

They released popular albums like Illuminate in 2003, Remedy in 2007, and Give Us Rest in 2012.

In 2012, he rebranded as Crowder, with the singer launching a successful solo career with 2014’s Top Ten Neon Steeple.

He reached the top of the Christian album charts and had his first Billboard Hot Christian Songs number one with “Good God Almighty” from his fourth long-lister, Milk & Honey in 2021.

Crowder entered the music industry when he realized that more than half of his classmates at Baylor Christian University in Texas weren’t going to church.

He began to actively recruit students for worship services and began writing songs to attract more young people. He eventually started releasing the songs, leading to his debut album, Can You Hear Us?

The album was released as the David Crowder Band, as Crowder was joined by guitarists Jack Parker and Jason Solley, drummer Jeremy Bush, bassist Mike Dodson and electric violinist Mike Hogan.

Illuminate, appeared in the fall of 2003 and was followed a year later by The Lime CD, which included two earlier live releases, The Green CD and The Yellow CD.

Sunsets & Sushi appeared in early 2005 ahead of the band’s next studio album, bluegrass-tinged A Collision, which was released that year.

Remedy was released in 2007, followed by Church Music in 2009. Their third consecutive No. 1 Christian climbed to number 11 on the Billboard 200.

A four-song EP, Summer Happiness, featuring acoustic versions of Church Music songs, was released in 2010.

In 2012, Crowder released Give Us Rest; Or, A Requiem Mass in C (The Happiest of All Keys) which was the Crowder Band’s sixth and final studio album. It went all the way to No. 2 on the US Albums Chart.

In 2014, Crowder’s debut solo album, Neon Steeple, arrived as Crowder. The album achieved continued chart success, topping the Christian chart and reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Top 200, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for its song “Come as You Are”.

He followed in September 2016 with American Prodigal, another number one Christian; it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Together with Tauren Wells, Crowder landed a hit with the non-album single “All My Hope” in 2017.

He released “I Know a Ghost” in 2018, which draws on electronic, bluegrass and hip-hop influences. A Top Christian No. 2 album, guests on this set included Wells and Mandisa.

Maverick City Music joined him on a pair of tracks from his fourth album Crowder and his third Christian No. 1, Milk & Honey. Released in 2021, it included the hit “Good God Almighty”, his first Hot Christian Songs chart-topping single.

Admissions and exhibition tickets

The online entry deadline for competitive exhibitions and fair competitions for all ages is April 16. A sample of the categories includes a home brew contest, food, home arts, collections, crafts, and photography.

Hours of operation are 2-10 p.m. daily at SBC Fairgrounds, 14800 Seventh Street in Victorville.

Prices for Fair General Admission and each Entertainment Series event start at $5. Premium seats and admissions are available.

For tickets and more information, visit sbcfair.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCru