Prince Harry makes a surprise appearance at the legal battle against the Daily Mail

Prince Harry and singer Elton John made a surprise appearance at the High Court in London on Monday as they and five others began legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over years of alleged wiretapping and privacy breaches.

Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, has taken legal action against Associated Newspapers, as have the singer and her husband and Canadian filmmaker, David Furnish, and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

The prince, who arrived from his California home, sat a few feet away from a large group of reporters.

John and Furnish arrived during a lunch break, while Frost was also in court on Monday. None of the claimants should speak at the hearing.

They allege they were victims of “numerous unlawful acts” perpetrated by the Associated Newspaper headlines, the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, their lawyers said in excerpts of pleadings submitted to the court.

These included hacking into cell phone messages, tapping calls, obtaining private information such as medical records by deception or “blogging”, using private investigators to illegally obtain information, and “even commissioning burglary and entry into private property,” according to the excerpts.

The alleged activity took place from 1993 to 2011, “continuing even beyond that into 2018”, the lawyers said.

The publisher strongly denies the accusations

Associated Newspapers said it “totally and unequivocally” denies the allegations. He is seeking to have the case dismissed.

In court submissions, he said the allegations were based on inference rather than evidence, and the plaintiffs had provided little or no evidence of his reporters’ illegal news gathering.

Elton John waves as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London on Monday. Elton John, actress Sadie Frost and were in court as a lawyer for a group of British tabloids ready to ask a judge to start their legal action alleging wiretapping and other privacy breaches. (Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press)

The plaintiffs argue that the evidence is compelling and should be determined at trial.

Another plaintiff in the case is Doreen Lawrence, the mother of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993. She was later made a Baroness for her campaign work.

The Mail had championed bringing her son’s killers to justice and said the allegations against her were ‘appalling and totally unfounded slanders’.

In a statement last October, a spokesperson for Associated Newspapers said the publisher had “the greatest respect and admiration” for Lawrence and was saddened to have been persuaded to join the action by “anyone who cynically and unscrupulously orchestrates these claims”.

Harry hugged Lawrence at the end of the day’s hearing and chatted with her and Furnish, and gave a thumbs up to the crowd outside as he left court.

Harry and Meghan take on the media

Prince Harry is already embroiled in a libel case against the Mail on Sunday over an article about its security arrangements, which the paper also disputes.

Last year, Harry won damages from the same newspaper after another libel claim. His wife, Meghan, also won a privacy case against the publisher in 2021 for printing a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex are shown at a gala in New York on December 6, 2022. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Harry is due to appear in court in May to give evidence in a defamation lawsuit against the Daily Mirror newspaper on charges of phone hacking, which that newspaper is also contesting.

Outrage over the hacking of voicemail messages by journalists led to the closure of Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World tabloid in 2011, the jailing of its former editor and a lengthy public inquiry into reporting standards. the press.

Media intrusion was one of the reasons Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, cited their stepping back from royal duties and moving to California to forge new lives and careers.

They attacked the press in their recent six-part documentary series on Netflix and in Harry’s memoir Sparewhile accusing other members of the royal family of collaborating with newspapers on false stories.

The fallout from the claims, which Buckingham Palace has not commented on, continues. Harry is not expected to see his brother, William, while he is in London as the heir to the throne is away for school holidays.

Harry’s attendance at his father’s coronation in May has yet to be confirmed.