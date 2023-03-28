Entertainment
How to stand out from the Daily Show Guest-Host pack? Kal Penn brought POTUS
Showing off your late-night hosting skills when you only have four days to do so can be daunting. So Kal Penn brought his A game.
The actor used his unique White House ties, he was associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration to deliver a hard-to-get booking at Comedy Centrals The Daily Show . When Penn recently hosted the program, its first evening featured a meeting with President Joe Biden.
More Variety
How did POTUS land? Penn simply asked, but made it clear that he planned to ask questions the commander-in-chief doesn’t usually get in a media scrum. I really wanted him to join me in setting up what I hope will be a hopeful arc over the week, says Penn, who asked Biden to discuss how youth advocacy can boost climate change, drilling and human rights. Biden also shared his views on same-sex marriage and the treatment of transgender children, among other topics.
The satirical space can be the kind of thing that can sometimes leave people feeling a little discouraged, Penn said in an interview. I’m not saying The Daily Show did that. I don’t feel that. But that kind of comedy in general. I thought to myself, what can I put together that has the potential to make people laugh but leave you with a better understanding of some of the issues? Other guests during her week included Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.
Penn is one of the few guest hosts who have appeared at the helm of The Daily Show since January, the programs are striving to continue following the departure of Trevor Noah last year. The industry expects executives from Comedy Central and parent company Paramount Global to use the guest stints of Penn and others such as Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman and Al Franken as screen tests, potentially considering the ‘one of the programs list of contributors as a possible successor.
There have been some heady moments over the past few weeks, whether they come in the form of a Penns Biden interview; The honest enthusiasm of Leslie Jones; or Sarah Silverman’s emotional interview with basketball great Kareem Abdul Jabar.
Producers and writers have tried to make each week of shows suitable for the guest directing them, Penn says. They kind of asked us: do you have any ideas for topics? Do you have any guest ideas? he tells. This means that they valued each guest host who would have their own approach.
Penn doesn’t say it, but he and the other guests are taking part in an atypical part of The Daily Show’s history. Certainly, other late-night programs have relied on guest hosts. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has taken the past two summers off, and the network has relied on replacements. When David Letterman took time off for heart surgery and to deal with shingles, CBS found replacements, including a young Jimmy Fallon. When John Stewart took a sabbatical from The Daily Show to work on a film project, John Oliver filled in for a little while.
The current Daily Show, however, is in the midst of an experiment. These guests are, at the heart of things, auditioning for the regular role. I would absolutely love to be the permanent host, and I love that all of the guest hosts so far have brought something unique to their week, says Penn. No week is close to what the other weeks are.
The situation, he says, puts more weight on the shoulders of the crew and the producers. Sometimes when you’re starting a new project, everyone gets a little nervous, says Penn. At The Daily Show, however, it was collaborative, Penn says. I never felt like there was anything I couldn’t present, and I never felt like I was without support. With daily show is about to let his pen pal cast take the reins over the next few weeks, viewers might want to keep an eye out for which collaboration works best.
The best of variety
Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/stand-apart-daily-show-guest-150500883.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Here’s why Netanyahu’s court review has Israel on edgeExBulletin
- Lovlina Borgohain news: Lovlina Borgohain becomes world champion! Prime Minister Modi, Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan praise Assam boxer
- Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because she had ‘beef’ with Bollywood people: ‘I was pushed into a corner, I was tired of politics’
- Michigan hockey blows out Colgate, 11-1
- City responds to W5 program for asbestos cement water pipe
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Solomon Islands | world News
- Rana Sanaullah Khan triggers backlash demanding removal of Imran Khans after failed assassination
- Mentions of climate change in scripted entertainment are largely absent
- To foster innovation, look for product management talent in unexpected places
- Alternative fuel infrastructure: Interim agreement for more refueling and refueling stations across Europe
- Chinese Xi Jinping holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, backs Saudi Arabia-Iran talks
- Analysis: Why Israel’s Instability Matters to the United States