How to stand out from the Daily Show Guest-Host pack? Kal Penn brought POTUS

Showing off your late-night hosting skills when you only have four days to do so can be daunting. So Kal Penn brought his A game.

The actor used his unique White House ties, he was associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration to deliver a hard-to-get booking at Comedy Centrals The Daily Show . When Penn recently hosted the program, its first evening featured a meeting with President Joe Biden.

How did POTUS land? Penn simply asked, but made it clear that he planned to ask questions the commander-in-chief doesn’t usually get in a media scrum. I really wanted him to join me in setting up what I hope will be a hopeful arc over the week, says Penn, who asked Biden to discuss how youth advocacy can boost climate change, drilling and human rights. Biden also shared his views on same-sex marriage and the treatment of transgender children, among other topics.

The satirical space can be the kind of thing that can sometimes leave people feeling a little discouraged, Penn said in an interview. I’m not saying The Daily Show did that. I don’t feel that. But that kind of comedy in general. I thought to myself, what can I put together that has the potential to make people laugh but leave you with a better understanding of some of the issues? Other guests during her week included Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones.

Penn is one of the few guest hosts who have appeared at the helm of The Daily Show since January, the programs are striving to continue following the departure of Trevor Noah last year. The industry expects executives from Comedy Central and parent company Paramount Global to use the guest stints of Penn and others such as Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman and Al Franken as screen tests, potentially considering the ‘one of the programs list of contributors as a possible successor.

There have been some heady moments over the past few weeks, whether they come in the form of a Penns Biden interview; The honest enthusiasm of Leslie Jones; or Sarah Silverman’s emotional interview with basketball great Kareem Abdul Jabar.

Producers and writers have tried to make each week of shows suitable for the guest directing them, Penn says. They kind of asked us: do you have any ideas for topics? Do you have any guest ideas? he tells. This means that they valued each guest host who would have their own approach.

Penn doesn’t say it, but he and the other guests are taking part in an atypical part of The Daily Show’s history. Certainly, other late-night programs have relied on guest hosts. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has taken the past two summers off, and the network has relied on replacements. When David Letterman took time off for heart surgery and to deal with shingles, CBS found replacements, including a young Jimmy Fallon. When John Stewart took a sabbatical from The Daily Show to work on a film project, John Oliver filled in for a little while.

The current Daily Show, however, is in the midst of an experiment. These guests are, at the heart of things, auditioning for the regular role. I would absolutely love to be the permanent host, and I love that all of the guest hosts so far have brought something unique to their week, says Penn. No week is close to what the other weeks are.

The situation, he says, puts more weight on the shoulders of the crew and the producers. Sometimes when you’re starting a new project, everyone gets a little nervous, says Penn. At The Daily Show, however, it was collaborative, Penn says. I never felt like there was anything I couldn’t present, and I never felt like I was without support. With daily show is about to let his pen pal cast take the reins over the next few weeks, viewers might want to keep an eye out for which collaboration works best.

