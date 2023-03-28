Mentions of climate change in scripted entertainment are largely absent





AUSTIN (KXAN) Movies and television have been shown to help viewers better understand a subject, which, in turn, can help them make decisions. Although there has been much research on social, political and economic issues in the media and their impact on viewers, there has been little or none on climate change. This is a major topic, as the latest UN report continues to advocate for more aggressive and accelerated action to avert climate catastrophe. The USC Norman Lear Center’s Media Impact Project conducted a research project analyzing over 37,000 entertainment scenarios to find out how often climate change was acknowledged or mentioned. THE Media Impact Project is a “hub for the collection, development and sharing of approaches to measuring the impact of media in order to better understand the role that media plays in the evolution of knowledge, attitudes and behaviors among individuals and the communities “. They worked on this project in collaboration with good energya non-profit history consulting firm for climate change. Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Dr. Erica Rosenthal, director of research for the Media Impact Project. You can read the interview below to find out more: Sean Kelly, KXAN News: Tell me about your research on climate change topics in entertainment. Dr. Erica Rosenthal, The Norman Lear Center: We partnered with an organization called Good Energy to study how often climate change topics are mentioned in scripted entertainment. So we analyzed over 37,000 TV and movie scripts between 2016 and 2020. And what we found was that less than 1% of those scripts actually mentioned the specific term climate change. And we’ve also developed a larger list of 36 climate change related keywords. And even in this much larger list, only 3% of the scripts mentioned the keywords related to climate change. But at the same time, there were more than 4,000 mentions of extreme weather events over the same period, but only 10% of them actually linked to climate change. Kelly: What goals could be set to change this? Rosenthal: Yes, there are a number of groups, like Good Energy that have worked with us on this research. We also have a group in our own organization called Hollywood Health and Society that works with the entertainment industry. You help content creators tell their climate change stories, connecting them with experts to enable them to tell more accurate and authentic stories. This new Extrapolation show on Apple TV Plus is really, you know, the first show to explicitly tackle climate change in a major way, Kelly: And so you all intend to research the impacts of this show? Rosenthal: So we started our search this week. My team at the Lear Center is therefore collaborating with another research organization called Rare. And Good Energy, our partner in previous research, to really study the impact this show has on audiences. And again, this will be the first quantitative study of a major climate scenario since Day After Tomorrow. We therefore look at the impact the show has on audience knowledge, attitudes, intentions to act, and the actual steps they take to take action; both at the individual level and at the more collective level. And we also look at how the show affects their climate anxiety, mental health issues related to climate change, their understanding of the public health effects it can have, and the disproportionate impact it can have on communities that are already historically disadvantaged.

