Review: Vietnam vets try to help the nation they once attacked | Entertainment
The Long Reckoning: A Story of War, Peace and Redemption in Vietnam, by George Black (Knopf)
In the United States, we have mostly moved on from our military commitments in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. This is the American way of not dwelling on our mistakes or engaging in a national discussion about what went wrong.
And the atonement? We don’t do that.
But two American Vietnam veterans thought differently and became our national conscience, our moral center and our agents of redemption in the face of the terrible toll that herbicide spraying and unexploded bombs have inflicted on tens of thousands of Vietnamese.
Manus Campbell, a Marine from New Jersey, and Chuck Searcy, an Army intelligence analyst from Georgia, have spent the last decades in Vietnam leading efforts to heal the hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese still suffering from war wounds or diseases related to herbicide exposure.
Thanks to Campbell, Searcy and a small group of scientists and others, the United States and others are providing the resources needed to help find unexploded bombs and treat Vietnamese struggling with possibly related illnesses. to exposure to herbicides.
George Blacks’ reporting for The Long Reckoning is deep and wide, he made nine trips to Vietnam and the result is a meticulously reported and extraordinary account of efforts, primarily by Searcys and Campbells, to bring medical attention to a most remote area. more severely affected by US Army herbicides. used in Vietnam for the purpose of exposing the maze of roads and trails the North Vietnamese used to move weapons and supplies south.
Goodreads has 323 books written about the Vietnam War. In these books, the stages and characters are different, but the ending remains essentially the same. America clung to the belief that its overwhelming military power could bend a people to its will.
This was not possible and in the silence when the firing and shelling finally ended, the Vietnamese faced a nation in ruins. Millions of people have been killed or injured, towns and villages have been destroyed and hundreds of square kilometers have been defoliated by herbicide spraying which has polluted water supplies and possibly caused serious health problems and persistent.
This book, however, offers an inspiring epilogue to the tragedy of Vietnam.
I thought we had a moral obligation to help, Searcy said. I wanted to participate in the reconstruction.
Campbell too; the two men have spent most of the last decades in Vietnam, focusing on helping the millions of Vietnamese who still suffer from the chemical and explosive legacies of the war.
Searcy says he was overwhelmed by the kindness of Vietnamese people, and especially veterans, which gave him an eye opener about the America of today. If veterans can come together and make peace, why can’t we all?
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos