Meet Bollywood style icons





The first-ever Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Awards took place in Mumbai on March 24, and our favorite glamorous stars looked stunning as they walked the purple carpet. critical i say holds its Most Stylish Actor (Female) award. Anouchka Sharma wins Most Stylish Iconic Performer (Female). Varun Dhawan poses for a photo with the ladies. Ananya Blacksmith wins the People’s Choice Award for Most Stylish Actor (Female). Bhumi Pednekar is the most elegant social warrior. Mouni Roy is the most elegant Haute Stepper. Bindu makes a rare appearance and wins the Most Elegant Timeless Legend. Sonali Bendre wins the most elegant and beautiful winner. Prajakta Koli is the most stylish digital artist (female). THE Mismatched The actor is among those who wore a pink ribbon on their outfits to raise cancer awareness. Neti Mohan wins the award for the most stylish musical personality. Shehnaaz Gill wins Most Stylish Trailblazer. Vaani Kapoor wins Most Stylish Mold-Breaking Star (Female). Tamannaah Bhatia wins Most Stylish Trend Setter (Women). Rashmika Mandana wins Most Stylish Pan-Indian Icon. Janhvi Kapoor wins Most Stylish Youth Icon (Female). Raveena Tandon wins the Jury Prize for Most Stylish Eternal Diva. Kartik Aaryan wins Most Stylish Main Star (Male). Vijay Verma is the most stylish emerging icon. Rohit Shetty wins Most Stylish Filmmaker. Sidharth Malhotra, with Shriya Saran here, wins Most Stylish Actor (Male). Arjun Kapoor wins Most Stylish Star (Male) while girlfriend Malaika Arora wins Most Stylish Entrepreneur. Sunny Leone, escorted by her husband Daniel Weberwins Most Stylish Glam Star. Ajay Devgn wins the most elegant charismatic legend. Rajkummar Rao wins Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male). Bobby Deol is the most stylish OTT artist. Aditya Roy Kapur wins the People’s Choice Award for Most Stylish Actor (Male). Anil Kapoor is the most elegant Evergreen icon. Sophie Choudry is the most stylish pop diva. Radhika Madan wins Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent (Female). Tejaswi Prakash Most Stylish TV Star (Female). Her boy friend Karan Kundra wins Most Stylish TV Star (Male). Bhuvan Bam wins Most Stylish Digital Artist (Male). Raashi Khanna. Eli Avram. Nikki Tamboli. Richa Chadha. Amesha Patell. Saiee Manjrekar. Waluscha D’Sousa. Fardeen Khan. Poonam Dhillon. Photography: Pradeep Bandekar

