Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher





Britain’s Prince Harry arrived at the High Court in London on Monday for a hearing against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged wiretapping and other privacy breaches. Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, has filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers alongside other famous figures including singer Elton John, her husband and filmmaker David Furnish, and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. The first day of a preliminary hearing is due to begin on Monday, with neither claimant expected to speak. The seven plaintiffs launched the action last year, but legal restrictions sought by the news group mean specific details of their allegations have yet to be made public. According to a statement released in October by attorneys for Frost and Harry, the case against Associated Newspapers includes charges of tapping people’s calls, cars and homes, and paying police for sensitive information. Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, said it “totally and unequivocally” denies the allegations. He is seeking, over four days of hearings this week at the High Court in London, to have the case dismissed. Harry is already suing the Mail on Sunday for libel over an article about its security arrangements, and last year won damages from the same newspaper after another libel claim. His wife Meghan also won a privacy case against the publisher in 2021 for printing a letter she wrote to her estranged father. Meanwhile, Harry is due to appear in court in May to give evidence in a defamation lawsuit against the Daily Mirror newspaper on charges of phone hacking. Media intrusion was one of the reasons Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, cited their stepping back from royal duties and moving to California to forge new lives and careers. They viciously attacked the press in their recent six-part Netflix documentary series and Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’. However, Doreen Lawrence, the mother of black teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993, is perhaps the most notable plaintiff in the case. She was later made a Baroness for her campaign work. The Mail had championed bringing her son’s killers to justice and said the allegations against her were ‘appalling and totally unfounded slanders’. In a statement last October, a spokesperson for Associated Newspapers said the publisher had “the greatest respect and admiration” for Lawrence and was saddened to have been persuaded to join the action by “anyone who cynically and unscrupulously orchestrates these claims”. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

